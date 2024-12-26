Beyoncé takes playful dig at Netflix ahead of Christmas halftime performance

Editor's note: Beyoncé performed at halftime of the Ravens-Texans game Wednesday. Here are five memorable moments from her halftime show performance.

On Christmas Day, four NFL teams will play on the holiday for the fifth consecutive season, but this year the games will be streamed on Netflix. The event will also include a star-studded halftime show featuring Beyoncé, who made a playful dig at the streaming platform.

Beyoncé will headline the second game on Christmas Day, where the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Houston Texans. This game is a fitting backdrop for her most recent album, 'Cowboy Carter,' a tribute to her Texas roots and a blend of country and R&B. The megastar took to social media to promote her upcoming performance with a clip, humorously poking fun at the streaming giant that recently experienced technical issues during the Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

In the 30-second video, Beyoncé is playing a banjo while the clip lags when focused on her face as she winks. The streaming giant, in response to the recent technical issues, has made significant efforts to optimize their technology and ensure a smooth viewing experience for the Christmas Day games.

I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve ❤️ I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX 🤟🏽🏈🪕🌵🎄 pic.twitter.com/DFNmOjZNLr — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) December 24, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET followed by the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NFL viewers can subscribe to any Netflix plan to access Wednesday's doubleheader broadcast, starting with the "standard with ads" option for $6.99 per month, up to the "premium" plan at $22.99 per month. However, there are some exceptions to this. Fans who have the NFL’s premium subscription service, NFL+, can stream each game on their mobile devices using the NFL app.

Beyoncé halftime show will take place during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game which will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

