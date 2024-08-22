Beyoncé Or Taylor Swift? Social Media Users Attempt to Predict DNC Surprise Guest

David Moye
·5 min read
There is supposed to be a special, unannounced guest on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and folks on social media can’t help but speculate who it might be.

Although Pink and country trio The Chicks are expected to perform on Thursday evening, many people are holding out hope that Beyoncé or Taylor Swift ― or both! ― will show up to support Vice President Kamala Harris on the biggest night of her career.

So far, neither performer has confirmed their presence at the convention in Chicago, but Newsweek also notes that neither has any public appearances planned, making a surprise appearance possible in theory.

Swift is supposedly in Nashville, but may want to set the record straight after Trump supporters started posting fake “Swifties for Trump” photos.

Beyoncé might be the more likely guest, however, since she has already given the Harris campaign permission to use her song “Freedom” ― and has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump campaign for using the same song.

As a result, folks on X, formerly Twitter, spent much of Thursday afternoon trying to predict if Beyonce, Swift or some other celebrity would show up to support Harris.

Some people wanted — no, needed — Beyoncé and Swift to perform together.

Others figured out if it was possible to get even one of them.

Of course, there were other possible suggestions that ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous.

