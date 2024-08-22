Beyoncé Or Taylor Swift? Social Media Users Attempt to Predict DNC Surprise Guest

There is supposed to be a special, unannounced guest on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and folks on social media can’t help but speculate who it might be.

Although Pink and country trio The Chicks are expected to perform on Thursday evening, many people are holding out hope that Beyoncé or Taylor Swift ― or both! ― will show up to support Vice President Kamala Harris on the biggest night of her career.

So far, neither performer has confirmed their presence at the convention in Chicago, but Newsweek also notes that neither has any public appearances planned, making a surprise appearance possible in theory.

Swift is supposedly in Nashville, but may want to set the record straight after Trump supporters started posting fake “Swifties for Trump” photos.

Beyoncé might be the more likely guest, however, since she has already given the Harris campaign permission to use her song “Freedom” ― and has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump campaign for using the same song.

As a result, folks on X, formerly Twitter, spent much of Thursday afternoon trying to predict if Beyonce, Swift or some other celebrity would show up to support Harris.

Some people wanted — no, needed — Beyoncé and Swift to perform together.

Truthfully, I want the DNC surprise to be Beyoncé AND Taylor. If there was ever a time to unite the country, unite the stans, and save democracy, this is it. — 👩🏾🚀Astro⁷✨ (@astro_kianna) August 22, 2024

Others figured out if it was possible to get even one of them.

There’s no #Eras concert on the schedule tonight…it’s the last night of the #DNC and there’s allegedly a “special guest” coming…



…I’m no mathematician, but sometimes 2+2 might just equal @taylorswift13? pic.twitter.com/yh6LlINc8V — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) August 22, 2024

This interview specifically is why I'm putting my "special guest at the DNC" money on Beyoncé.



This is absolutely the face of a man trying not to give away a surprise. I saw this interview live and was like "Oh, so Beyoncé's performing on Thursday, got it." https://t.co/TL07q5jXXs — Kevin O'Toole (@SneakersOToole) August 22, 2024

The super secret guest of the DNC is either Taylor Swift …or George W Bush coming out during a Chicks performance with Michelle Obama either of which will literally heal America. #DNC2024



(Eras tour is on break let me clown about something) pic.twitter.com/fkuG2ro0Xk — caroline 💍 ISO 10/18 MIAMI (@Caroline_Marie_) August 22, 2024

The DNC special guest is sooooo gonna be Beyonce. Called that when Kamala used “Freedom” at her first event. — your mom 🪷 (@jamrockstar) August 22, 2024

Taylor Swift is coming out in a Hannibal Lector costume. — Chris Coble (@ChrisCoble) August 22, 2024

Based on the way pundits are talking, here’s my list of who could be the surprise guest at the DNC tonight:



1. God

2. Beyonce

3. Jesus — Jackie Jennings (@ohhijackie) August 22, 2024

If the special guest at the DNC is only a celebrity and that celebrity is not Taylor Swift then it does not matter. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 22, 2024

Of course, there were other possible suggestions that ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous.

The secret DNC guest will be Mike Pence, who will give a poignant speech thanking the audience for not chanting about hanging him — Owen Barcala (@obarcala) August 22, 2024

The DNC special guest will be Jimmy Carter, not a celebrity. — Mike Miller ⚾️ (@mmiller404) August 22, 2024

Guess B for tonight's DNC guest is Bruce Springsteen. Has a show tomorrow in Philly, could easily swing it. — Matthew Q-Zone Nanes (@swansofnever) August 22, 2024

Is Melania the special guest @ the DNC tonight? #BigTent#WhereIsMelania? https://t.co/mVYnyXx1ou — Nolla - Save Ukraine 🇺🇦 Save Democracy - Norris (@NollaNorris) August 22, 2024

If the special guest at the #DNC is not Anthony Hopkins wheeled out on stage like this, I'm going to be upset. pic.twitter.com/ulEDPwgPqJ — Scott Stroz (@boyzoid) August 22, 2024

Sorry everyone, but here's tonight's DNC mystery guest:https://t.co/eP9aiMHnGt — Richard Valenty (@RichardValenty) August 22, 2024

If the DNC expects my vote, tonight’s surprise guest had better be this legend. pic.twitter.com/P26B3RKenc — Claire-ody (@marzclaire) August 22, 2024

Okay guys, I can't hold back anymore! The DNC special guest is A-list celebrity and Hollywood megastar Scott Baio!!!! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 22, 2024

everyone is like "TAYLOR SWIFT?"



But it's going to be something way worse than that. It will be like three former cast members of the West Wing reading the Bill of Rights or something. https://t.co/x2U6S0vyxP — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) August 22, 2024

Everybody being like “OMG ITS TAYLOR SWIFT” but if there’s one thing democrats have taught us it’s that 9 times out of 10 it’s literally going to be the cast of Hamilton… https://t.co/70QXXfY6d3 — ryan (@OhItsRyan) August 22, 2024

If it’s Hawk Tuah I’m ending it all https://t.co/zIN5TYrOhv — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 22, 2024

The surprise guest at the DNC tonight is going to be JFKjr. He's risen from the dead to endorse Kamala. Not Trump as magats claimed. — George CantStandYa blocked by Rudy🌊🌊🏳️🌈🆘 (@CantStandya2018) August 22, 2024

