Beyoncé Threatens Cease-And-Desist Over Trump Using Her Song

Beyoncé has not officially endorsed any 2024 presidential candidate, but it’s clear she prefers one over the other.

The superstar has threatened to send a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump’s campaign following the unauthorized use of her song, “Freedom,” according to Rolling Stone, which cited an unnamed source close to the artist.

On Tuesday, Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of the former president hopping off a plane as “Freedom” played.

Representatives for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This stands in sharp contrast with Beyoncé’s approval of Vice President Kamala Harris using the same song for her presidential campaign.

Harris has used the song to walk out at rallies, as well as her surprise appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention earlier this week. She also used it in her first campaign video.

“Freedom” features rapper Kendrick Lamar and appeared on Beyoncé’s 2016 album, “Lemonade.” It became an unofficial anthem during the 2020 protests that were sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Beyoncé has now joined the growing list of high-profile artists who have denounced Trump’s unauthorized use of their music or threatened legal action against him.

Earlier this month, Celine Dion’s management team condemned Trump’s use of her song, “My Heart Will Go On,” at a campaign rally in Montana.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” the team said in a statement, adding, “And really, THAT song?”

Meanwhile, the family of the late singer Isaac Hayes is suing Trump for his numerous uses of Hayes’ song, “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

On Aug. 3, Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, said on X that his family is “taking legal action to stop the unauthorized use of this song.”

“Donald Trump represents the worst in honesty, integrity and class and [the family wants] no association with his campaign of hate and racism,” he added.

The same rings true for the estate of the late Sinéad O’Connor.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil,’” O’Connor’s estate told Variety in March. “As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

