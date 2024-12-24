Beyoncé trolled Netflix with perfect buffering joke ahead of Ravens vs. Texans halftime show

Beyonce attends a premiere for the film ''Mufasa: The Lion King'' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyoncé has jokes, and as you might imagine, they're fantastic.

Remember when 60 million people tuned in to watch the Tyson-Paul fight but didn't see parts of the matchup because the Netflix broadcast was terrible? Yeah, apparently, Beyoncé hasn't forgotten about that either. She trolled the company over its streaming issues ahead of her Ravens-Texans halftime show performance.

A recent promo video shows her on a football field, playing her hit, Texas Hold 'Em, on a banjo. It's a pretty sweet clip until, about 20 seconds in, the infamous red buffering circle of death appears. Honestly, I almost tossed my phone when I saw it. But then it cuts back with a cleverly-timed Beyoncé chuckle, and I realize what's happening. Well played, Beyoncé.

