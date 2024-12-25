Beyoncé Winks at Past Netflix Live Glitches in New Christmas Halftime Show Clip

The 32-time Grammy winner is performing at halftime during the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game

Beyoncé might break the internet with her Christmas Day halftime performance.

In a clip promoting her upcoming performance during the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game, the 32-time Grammy winner poked fun at Netflix's past livestream glitches. A football rolls towards Beyoncé, 43, while she plucks the opening notes to "Texas Hold 'Em" on a banjo.

Removing her sunglasses, just before she can kick off the song's opening lines, red circle appears to indicate that something is buffering. The clip then resumes and Queen Bey winks at the camera.

"I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve ❤️ I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX 🤟🏽🏈🪕🌵🎄," Beyoncé captioned the post. Netflix, who is hosting its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday on Dec. 25 responded online, replying to the post, "now hold on..."

ADVERTISEMENT

The bio for the streamer on X (formerly Twitter) cleverly reads: "roasted by beyoncé 12.24.25."

I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve ❤️ I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX 🤟🏽🏈🪕🌵🎄 pic.twitter.com/DFNmOjZNLr — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) December 24, 2024

Related: Beyoncé Sets Another Record, Has More RIAA Certified Titles Than Any Female Artist

Fans were humored by Beyoncé's cheeky buffering fake-out. "The buffering is diabolical," one wrote. "I thought my phone was loading and not that she did it 😭😭😭😭😭," a second said. "not her breaking Netflix in the ad.. I stan 🐝🐝🐝," a third added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The promo poked fun at previous glitches the streamer has had when livestreaming events. The Nov. 15 fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul experienced connection issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2023, the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion faced similar issues. The livestream was delayed by 45 minutes due to "issues with the livestream" as per Netflix. Days after the planned reunion, Netflix shared that the surge of 6.5 million viewers caused the major glitch.

Weeks ahead of the halftime show, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, said that her daughter's performance would be glitch-free because "God is going to be there."



Variety via Getty Beyoncé in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2024

Related: Lamar Jackson Says He's Going to Go Watch Beyoncé During Halftime of Their Christmas Game: 'Sorry Harbaugh'

The "Formation" singer will be returning to her hometown to perform at NRG Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans Christmas Day game, streaming on Netflix at 1 p.m. ET. The show will likely mark her first live performance of her Cowboy Carter tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her performance will be available to rewatch for three hours following the game.

Following the Ravens-Texans matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Read the original article on People