Beyoncé Wins Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys for “Cowboy Carter”: 'It's Been Many, Many Years'

The "16 Carriages" singer was joined onstage by her daughter Blue Ivy to accept the milestone award

The 2025 Grammy Awards have declared Beyoncé as the winner of album of the year!

For the first time, the music icon won the Grammy for album of the year for her country album, Cowboy Carter on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Joining her onstage to celebrate this milestone was her daughter Blue Ivy.

Members of the county of Los Angeles Fire Department presented the album of the year award and received a standing ovation themselves, paying tribute to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Beyoncé and Blue Ivy in 2025

"I'd like to thank and acknowledge and praise all of the firefighters for keeping us safe," the "Texas Hold Em" singer began her brief but powerful speech.

"I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years. Just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work," she continued.

"I want to dedicate this to Ms Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward," Beyoncé said, referring to Linda Martell — the first Black female country singer who collaborated with her on Cowboy Carter. "Opening doors. God bless y'all. Thank you so much. Thank you."

Chief Anthony Marrone address the Grammys crowd, calling it a "tremendous honor and privilege" to be surrounded by "such talented music industry professionals.

"As fire chief, I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank first responders who came from near and far to battle this wildfire siege. In the midst of unprecdented fire conditions, their selfless act of courage and commitment were nothing short of inspiring," he said.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Beyoncé in 2025

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers remain with all the family who have lost loved ones, friends and neighbors, along with everyone who has lost homes, businesses and been displaced."

Marrone also thanked the many community partners who have supported the LAFD during this difficult time. "I am confident we will recover and rebuild together because we are LA strong."



This year's group of nominees featured Grammy stalwarts like Taylor Swift, who was nominated for The Tortured Poets Department.

They were joined by André 3000 for New Blue Sun, Sabrina Carpenter for Short n' Sweet, Charli xcx's Brat, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 4, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft and Chappell Roan for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift

Heading into this year's ceremony, Swift was already a 14-time Grammy winner — and a history-making one to boot. In 2024, Swift, 35, became the only artist to win album of the year four times thanks to Midnights. She previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

Swift also surprised fans at last year's ceremony by announcing The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th studio album. The album, which was released in April 2024, proved to be a success, earning the "Fortnight" singer five Grammy nominations (she earned a sixth nod for a collaboration with Gracie Abrams). In addition to album of the year, she was also nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance for her collab "Us" with Abrams, best pop vocal album and best music video.

While introducing the album on iHeartRadio, Swift explained that “a lot of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department deal with the idea of heartbreak or loss in a metaphor of something else.”

Her six Grammy nominations cap off an exciting year for Swift, who wrapped up her global, career-spanning Eras Tour in December 2024. "We have toured the entire world... we have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life," she said during her final show in Vancouver.

Swift added, "We've gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour."

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Andre 3000

André 3000's first solo album New Blue Sun scored the rapper and musician, 49, three Grammy nods. In addition to album of the year, he was also nominated for best instrumental composition and best alternative jazz album.

The flute-fueled record also led to the New Blue Sun - Live in Concert Tour, which ran from Sept. 19 to Nov. 14 last year.



Alex Slitz/Getty Beyoncé in 2024

Another artist who had a groundbreaking year is Beyoncé, 43, who took country music by storm with her genre-defying album Cowboy Carter.

The Grammys took notice in a big way, making the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer the most nominated artist of the year with 11 nods in categories including record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance, best melodic rap performance, best country solo performance, best country duo/group performance, best country song, best country album and more.

However, when it comes to the album of the year category, the Grammys have been slow about giving Beyoncé her flowers. Cowboy Carter marks her fifth nomination in the category, but she's lost each time — twice to Swift in 2010 and 2015, to Adele in 2017 and to Harry Styles in 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Sabrina Carpenter in 2024

Carpenter, 25, had some of the year's biggest songs thanks to "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" from her hit album Short n' Sweet. The singer's success was reflected at the Grammys, where she earned her first-ever nods.

Not only was Carpenter nominated for album of the year, she also earned nominations in record of the year for "Espresso," song of the year for "Please Please Please," best new artist, best solo performance, also for "Espresso," and best pop vocal album. Her success comes a decade into her career, which she attributed to taking things at her own pace in a January interview with PEOPLE.

"I’ve always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young,” she explained. “I’ve realized that it’s always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point.”

Next up for Carpenter is the European leg of her Short 'n' Sweet tour, which comes after she wrapped the American portion in November 2024.

Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Charli xcx in June 2024

After her album, Brat, became synonymous with summer 2024, it was only a matter of time before Charli, 32, caught the attention of Grammy voters. In addition to her album of the year nod, the "360" singer also received nominations for best recording package, best music video, best dance/electronic album, best dance pop recording, best pop duo/group performance, best pop solo performance and record of the year.

Charli is keeping her momentum going on her Brat Tour 2025, which includes upcoming stops in New Zealand, Australia and Mexico.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jacob Collier in 2024

Collier, 30, is no stranger to the Grammys. The jazz artist is the only British singer to win one Grammy for each of his first four albums. This year, he's nominated in best arrangement, instrumental or A cappella and best global performance, in addition to his nomination for album of the year for Djesse Vol. 4.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Billie Eilish in 2024

At just 23, Eilish is already a nine-time Grammy winner with a lifetime total of 32 nominations so far — seven of which she earned this year for Hit Me Hard and Soft. Her critically-acclaimed album led to nominations in the best dance pop recording, best pop vocal album, best pop duo/group performance, best pop solo performance, song of the year and record of the year (both for "Birds of a Feather") and, of course, album of the year.

Hit Me Hard and Soft continued the successful creative partnership between Eilish and her brother Finneas. In a May 2024 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Finneas, 27, shared that sometimes the siblings butted heads as the album was coming together, which led the songwriter to give his sister some advice.

""We'd been writing these fragments of stuff and I felt... I've been proven wrong over and over, but this was the jag I was on that night. I was like, 'Subject-wise, I'm not being led into what you're actually feeling. And I think that there are real guards up,' he said.

Finneas continued, "Oftentimes in your life, you're going through the thing that you're going to write about later. And that was for sure happening to Billie at that point in time where I'd be like, 'What's this about?' And she'd be like, 'Nothing.' "

Ultimately, he told Eilish, "Just say how you feel, and let's write a song about whatever you're scared about feeling."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Chappell Roan in 2024

Roan, 26, had a major breakout year in 2024 thanks to her album of the year-nominated The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. In her first year competing at the Grammys, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer was also nominated for best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance, best new artist, song of the year and record of the year.

The singer's fun and campy performance have helped set her apart from other artists and attracted a wide range of fans to her music. In a September 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Roan opened about why she thinks her album resonated with so many listeners.

“I think people like to party and I think my project feels like a party,” she said at the time.

“I think that people just want to be happy and reflect, sing, dance and dress up, and feel free. The project gives people an opportunity to express themselves without judgment and freedom to discover themselves in the same way that I feel like the project allows me to discover myself.”

