Lights, camera and smile. Taylor Swift presented the best country album award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards show to Beyoncé for "Cowboy Carter."

"Hi, they say you never forget where you came from and I will never forget standing here, right on this spot, almost exactly 15 years ago accepting the Grammy Award for best country album," the singer said in her stunning red dress. Swift won the category in 2010 for "Fearless." Her second era went on to get album of the year.

"It's an honor that has gone to artists that I admire so much like the Chicks, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss and Shania Twain," Swift said.

After announcing Beyoncé as the winner, the "16 Carriages" singer walked up to the stage to hug Swift and hold the golden gramophone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wow I really was not expecting this," she said as her husband, Jay-Z, stood applauding. "I want to thank God that I am able to still do what I love after so many years. Oh my God."

Overnight, Beyoncé had announced the "Cowboy Carter Tour." The album did not receive any acknowledgement during the Country Music Association Awards last year.

"I'd like to thank all the incredible country artists that accepted this album," Beyoncé continued. "I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they are passionate about and to stay persistent."

Beyonce had entered the venue just minutes before in an embroidered champagne-colored dress with long, platinum blond hair She was accompanied by Jay-Z and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Beyoncé wins best country album at Grammys, delivered by Taylor Swift