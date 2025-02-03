Beyonce to headline four nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce has confirmed that she will be bringing her Cowboy Carter and The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour to London this summer.

The multi-hyphenate global superstar will perform four nights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London on June 5, 6, 10 and 12.

There will be a number of pre-sales with tickets going on general sale at 12pm on February 14 at Aloud.com.

Beyhive presale – 12pm on February 11 to 11am February 12, sign up here.

Mastercard presale – 12pm February 12 to 11am February 13. As the name suggests, this is for Mastercard cardholders.

Artist presale – February 13, 12pm-10pm. Sign up here before 8am ET (1pm GMT) on February 6.

Ticket prices have yet to be revealed, but the previous time Beyonce played the capital for her Renaissance era shows they ranged from £50-£170 for seated, standing Beehive and Club Renaissance fot £170, VIP Platform and Gold Circle were £140 and pitch standing came in at £95.

Hours earlier she had teased fans by uploading a poster listing several cities including London, but gave no dates, simply writing: “SHE COMING”.

The announcement comes fresh off of the Crazy In Love hit-maker securing three nods at this year’s Grammy Awards, including the coveted album of the year prize for her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter. She also took home best Country album and best country duo/group performance for II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus.

Despite being the most nominated artist in Grammy history, Beyonce had never before won in the top category, with the gong evading her four times previously.

Just three women of colour have won album of the year before her, the last being Lauryn Hill 26 years ago.

Cowboy Carter marked Beyonce’s first country album and she was clearly shocked when her name was called after winning Best Country Album.

Not only was she the first woman of colour to win in that category, she was previously snubbed altogether at last year’s Country Music Awards.