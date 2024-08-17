Beyond Banksy: the other British street artists you should know

‘Visitors come from all over the world just to scope it out’: a piece of UK street art, by Inkie in Bristol.

‘Visitors come from all over the world just to scope it out’: a piece of UK street art, by Inkie in Bristol. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Modern Shoreditch might be associated with overpriced coffees and members’ clubs, but 25 years ago – against a backdrop of abandoned factories, strip clubs and bombed-out buildings – it was the birthplace of an exciting new art movement.

At the bottom of Leonard Street, at a venue called the Dragon Bar, guerrilla artists from across the UK were converging to make fresh work. “It was the hub of what was happening in the British street art scene,” recalled Ben Eine, a former barman at the venue and one of the most successful street artists in the world today. “There were people like myself, Banksy, D*Face and other kids doing lots of stuff around there.”

Decades on, one of those “kids” – Banksy – is a globally recognised name whose work sells for millions and fills countless newspaper columns. In fact, the anonymous Bristol-based artist is the UK’s third most popular artist, after Vincent van Gogh and Leonardo da Vinci.

But as his latest animal-themed project draws to an end, other artists have highlighted a thriving UK scene that began long ago and is greater than one man alone. From the graffiti artist 10 Foot to street artists such as Stik, Inkie and My Dog Sighs, they say there’s a ton of groundbreaking work available to consume if you open your eyes to it.

The London-based street artist Pegasus, whose work ranges from political messages to memorials for the likes of David Bowie, Prince and Amy Winehouse, said: “Of course, Banksy has played a huge part in the success of many street artists who came after him, as he helped open the door to many creatives like myself.

“Saying that, there are many talented artists across the UK who are also deserving of similar recognition but continue to be overshadowed by the anonymous collective of artists who paint in the name of Banksy.”

For the street artist Bambi, Banksy was “undoubtedly a trailblazer” whose work had “brought street art into the mainstream, akin to what the Beatles did for rock and roll”. But she said street art more generally had become a vital part of the UK’s character. “Visitors come from all over the world just to scope it out.”

Mr Cenz, whose work has been described as “surrealist graffiti art for the soul”, said the attention on Banksy was “giving the whole scene exposure”.

But he also pointed to double standards regarding Banksy that he said were making some artists “very bitter”. “Anyone else who painted on the front shutters of London zoo would be put in prison. That’s what happens when your artwork sells for millions of pounds, you can start getting away with it.”

Eine, who set up the Pictures on Walls gallery with Banksy and a loose collective of other artists in the early 00s, echoed this. “Banksy is one of the few street artists who still goes out and paints illegally. He obviously sells his paintings for a lot of money, so he can do stuff that your average street artist can’t do.

“He probably has a PR company and a few people working with him. He can afford to get cherrypickers. And it’s great that an artist and an art form is in the media to the degree that it is. But it raises a lot of questions when the police are coming down to stop people stealing an illegal piece of graffiti from the wall.”

Analogous with east London’s evolution, Banksy’s rise to stardom also demonstrates the commercialisation of an industry that once existed in the shadows.

“Thirty years ago, street art felt like a really thriving, exciting scene,” Eine said. “And then, slowly, the walls that we painted on got taken over by advertisers. Companies lease the walls from the landlords and sell them to brands like Burberry and Gucci.”

Mr Cenz pointed to the birth of graffiti art in the Bronx in the late 60s and said the world was “completely different” now. “There’s so much commercial work available that street art has become a viable career. And it really crossed over when Banksy first materialised.”

But, regardless of this change, street art still has massive appeal for young people. Inkie, one of the best-known graffiti writers to emerge out of Bristol (alongside Banksy and 3D) said he regularly held workshops for young people “and it’s one of the most popular classes. My team recently worked with over 260 kids at Womad festival and they all learned basic calligraphy and spray-can skills,” he said.

“Does it still appeal to young people? Yeah, definitely,” said Eine. “Street art stems from graffiti, and graffiti is exciting. Spray paint is exciting. Tagging your name on the side of the wall is exciting. Getting chased by the police is exciting.

“You learn how to express yourself, it gives you an identity. Most street artists or graffiti writers have an alter ego that they make famous. Banksy could be a boring, middle-aged man with like two kids, but when he goes out under the mask of Banksy, he’s a little bit of a superhero. He puts on his Banksy cape, and off he goes.”

There’s an additional appeal: painting on walls and shutters offers an opportunity to engage with a community that would feel intimidated by traditional galleries and museums.

“For me, street art is about painting for people,” Mr Cenz said, “painting in a more deprived area where people need uplifting.”

Eine added: “You just walk down the street and see something and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, hey Jimmy, look at that.’ It’s accessible. And I think, generally, getting your face out of your iPhone, opening your eyes and looking around is a healthy thing to do.”

Other notable British street artists

Stik

The anonymous artist emerged in the early 2000s and is recognised for his monochrome stick figures. Stik’s artwork raises awareness of societal issues, and he has worked with the likes of Amnesty International and homelessness charities.

Ben Eine

Eine, who started his career more than 30 years ago by leaving his first tag in London, is regarded as a pioneer in the exploration of contemporary typography art. David Cameron even presented Barack Obama with one of his paintings. His work is in museums around the world.

Bambi

Often called the “female Banksy”, the anonymous artist known as Bambi has garnered a cult following since her pink tag first appeared under a portrait of Amy Winehouse in 2010. She is also well known for depicting Prince William, Harry, Kate and Meghan as members of Abba.

Inkie

Inkie is one of the best-known graffiti writers in UK history after emerging out of the 1980s Bristol scene. His work has been exhibited worldwide, and draws inspiration from Maya architecture, William Morris, Alphonse Mucha and Islamic geometry.

My Dog Sighs

After 10 years of giving his art away for free, My Dog Sighs developed an international following from the UK to Japan and Israel. He often uses found materials such as abandoned food cans for his work, and so far has had five sold-out shows.

Phlegm

The Sheffield-based muralist’s work has appeared on walls and even burnt-out cars, and ranges in size from illustrations smaller than a hand to designs that span several storeys of a building. It can mostly be seen in run-down and disused spaces.

Mr Cenz

Mr Cenz began scribbling his first walls in 1988. After a few brushes with the law, he decided to find ways of developing his skills legally. His work, which features layers of abstract letterforms, shapes and line work, has appeared in exhibitions worldwide.