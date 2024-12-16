‘Beyond the Gates’ First Teaser Welcomes Viewers to Fairmont Crest, Where the Dupree Family Rules | Video

“Beyond the Gates” has just dropped its first teaser, welcoming viewers into the drama-filled community of Fairmont Crest.

“Here we are,” one of the actresses says in the 30-second clip, releaesd Monday. The daytime soap opera will premiere on CBS on Feb. 24, 2025, and it will air from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PST. Episodes will also be streaming on Paramount+.

“Welcome to Fairmont Crest,” another actress says.

The video goes through a series of scenes from the upcoming show, including the lavish lifestyle of the Dupree family, steamy relationships and Dani Dupree (Karla Cheatham Mosley) clearing a table with a golf putter in a hearted altercation with Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett).

The show comes from daytime O.G. Michele Val Jean, who worked on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital.” It will follow the lives of a wealthy Black family who lives in a luxurious gated community.

The full cast for the series, which is the first one-hour daytime soap to air on television, as well as the first daytime drama to premiere since “Passions” in 1999.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis: “‘Beyond the Gates’” is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

The cast includes Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

“Beyond the Gates” is developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.





