Beyond the Gates: CBS’ New Daytime Soap Adds 10 to Cast — See Full List

CBS’ Beyond the Gates, daytime’s first new soap opera in a quarter-century has added 10 new cast members to its roster.

“Beyond the Gates is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States,” according to the official logline. “Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding, tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely.

More from TVLine

“These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play,” the logline tells us. “Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life — and some with more grace than others.”

Executive producer Sheila Ducksworth (left) and EP/writer/showrunner Michele Val Jean (right) Courtesy of CBS (2)

Michele Val Jean — whose myriad soap credits include B&B, General Hospital and Santa Barbara, as well as Generations, daytime’s first Black family-focused soap — is the creator, executive producer and showrunner of Beyond the Gates, which was developed by CBS Studios and the NAACP.

Additional EPs include genre vets Robert Guza Jr. (GH, Port Charles, Santa Barbara) and Julie Carruthers (All My Children, GH, Port Charles, Santa Barbara), as well as Sheila Ducksworth (Soul Food), Derrick Johnson, Leon Russell, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.

Beyond the Gates key art Courtesy of CBS

Beyond the Gates — the first new soap since NBC’s Passions launched in 1999 — will premiere in early 2025, following the conclusion of CBS’ The Talk (which ends its 15-season run in December).

TVLine will keep you posted once we have a precise premiere date, so be sure to bookmark this page. In the meantime, scroll down to learn more about the actors cast (and the characters they’ll play) in Beyond the Gates:

Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree

Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree

Anita Dupree is the matriarch of the family. “A famous singer back in the day, Anita worked hard for her success, and raised two daughters with her now-retired senator husband,” according to the official character breakdown. “But underneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness she gained from her humble beginnings in Chicago.”

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree

Dani Dupree is Nicole’s sister — “a former model-turned-momager who gave up her career for love. Dani was the Dupree family wild child. Free-spirited, headstrong and uninhibited, she dropped out of school to pursue a high-flying modeling career and she has always marched to the beat of her own drum.”

Cancelled Daytime TV Shows List 2024

Daytime TV’s Big Moves in 2024-25

View List

Daphnee Duplaix as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson

Daphnee Duplaix as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson

Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson is one of Anita’s two daughters. She’s described as “a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist, and exudes warmth, empathy and compassion. Nicole’s success in life extends to her marriage to her surgeon husband. She has the perfect life… from the outside.”

Maurice Johnson as Ted Richardson

Maurice Johnson as Ted Richardson

Ted is “Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson’s husband and father to Martin and Kat. Ted is a brilliant plastic surgeon with an ultra-exclusive private practice and women clamor to put their faces and bodies in what they call his blessed hands. Ted has created an impeccable life with his wife – whom he loves passionately — and sleeps well at night, secure that his past will never disrupt his perfect world.”

Brandon Claybon as Martin Richardson

Brandon Claybon as Martin Richardson

Martin is “Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson’s son and older brother of Katherine ‘Kat’ Richardson. Martin is a congressman who lives outside ‘the gates’ in a Washington, D.C., brownstone with his husband and two adopted children. Following his grandfather’s path into politics, he has ambition to be the first openly gay Black President.”

Colby Muhammad as Katherine ‘Kat’ Richardson

Colby Muhammad as Katherine ‘Kat’ Richardson

Kat is “Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson’s miracle baby. She is the younger sister of Martin Richardson and lives in her parents’ guest house. Kat’s been indulged all her life, which has made her spoiled, entitled and dismissive of those she considers beneath her. She’s confident and secure and has never doubted herself or her privileged position in the world. She doesn’t like to share but doesn’t know that the day when she is forced to may be fast approaching.”

Sean Freeman as Andre Hamilton

Sean Freeman as Andre Hamilton

Andre is “the sophisticated nephew of Ted Richardson. Andre tragically lost his parents in a plane crash and inherited a double fortune, which allows him to live his bliss as a photographer. Nicole and Ted stepped up for Andre when his parents died, and he depends on their support and wise counsel. A playboy who is smooth on the surface, there is something elusive about Andre that occasionally makes people question his intentions.”

Timon Durrett as Bill Hamilton

Timon Durrett as Bill Hamilton

Bill is “Dani Dupree’s ex-husband and father to Naomi and Chelsea. Bill is an opportunist, publicity hound and narcissist, according to his ex-wife, Dani. He is a charismatic and calculated criminal defense attorney who is well-connected, well-received and gets what he wants by any means necessary.”

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne

Naomi is “Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton’s oldest daughter and Chelsea’s older sister. Naomi lives outside ‘the gates’ in Washington, D.C., where she humbly serves as a civil attorney. She’s whip smart and the only one in the Dupree family who inherited her grandmother Anita Dupree’s gift for singing, which bonds them.”

RhonniRose Mantilla as Chelsea Hamilton

RhonniRose Mantilla as Chelsea Hamilton

Chelsea is “Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton’s youngest daughter and Naomi’s younger sister. Chelsea is a social media influencer and has been a successful but reluctant high fashion model since she was 18. Her career expertly guided by Dani, Chelsea is charged with recreating the life her mother gave up, which doesn’t fit her own life vision. She has a lot of money, which allows her to follow her dream of designing a line of purses and building her brand. Chelsea indulges in the good things in life, like beautiful people, parties, her new condo in D.C. and the freedom to experiment.”

Marquita Goings as Hayley Lawson

Marquita Goings as Hayley Lawson

Hayley is “a paralegal at Bill Hamilton’s firm. Hayley is gorgeous, intelligent, charming, witty and the new fiancée of Dani Dupree’s ex-husband, Bill Hamilton. Considered a husband-stealing tramp in Dani’s circle, Hayley is nothing if not confident. With time, patience, charm and effort, she will try to win them over – and if not, so what? Hayley has what matters: Bill.”

Trisha Mann-Grant as Dana ‘Leslie’ Thomas

Trisha Mann-Grant as Dana ‘Leslie’ Thomas

Leslie is “Eva Thomas’ mom and a long-time waitress and bartender. Dana ‘Leslie’ is not wrapped all that tight and intense, but she’s charming and easy out in the world. The only person who sees what’s disturbing about her is her daughter, Eva, and very soon all will see what is unsettling about her, too.”

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas

Eva is “Dana ‘Leslie’ Thomas’ daughter and Nicole Dupree Richardson’s new assistant, who vibrates with intensity and purpose. Eva is determined to right a grievous wrong done to her mother as soon as the opportunity presents itself.”

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.