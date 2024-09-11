Beyond the Spider-Verse producer denies delay speculation

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller has denied reports suggesting the upcoming film has been delayed due to problems behind the scenes.

A recent report from The Insneider suggested that the Oscar-winning franchise's third instalment may not debut until 2017 due to "creative reasons".

However, Miller has now shut down the speculation, writing on X: "Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely."

Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton also hit back at the rumours, writing on his own X account: "Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate?"

Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally set to hit cinemas in March 2024, but it was delayed indefinitely last year due to the now-resolved actors' and writers' strike in Hollywood.

Brian Tyree Henry, who voices Jeff Morales in the trilogy, offered a promising update on the third film in late March 2024 though, confirming that production was back "in the works".

"It's in the works, it's coming," he told Deadline. "It's in the works, for sure, and that one is even more epic than the last."

Meanwhile, the actor's co-star Karan Soni, who voices Pavitr Prabhakar, told Times of India in August 2024 that recording would start "in a few months".

"That movie is deep in production. It's animation, so it's different and takes a long time. We'll see when it's ready and when it ends up coming out, but I'm really excited," he added.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not currently have a release date.

