Beyond symbolism: How Harris campaign changes the game for Black women

Glynda C. Carr
Fifteen years ago, two friends sat in a Brooklyn café over a cup of coffee discussing a vision: to build a political home for Black women. Kimberly Peeler-Allen, co-founder of Higher Heights for America − a political action committee dedicated to electing more progressive Black women at the federal and statewide levels − believed in the possibilities of this moment and the necessary work.

Today, as Vice President Kamala Harris stands on the brink of a historic presidential run, that vision has evolved into a movement that's reshaping American politics.

The significance of this moment cannot be overstated. For the first time in our nation's history, a Black and South Asian woman will lead a major party ticket in a presidential election.

Harris' candidacy is testament to collective power of Black women

In front of dignitaries who include the Clintons, Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the eulogy for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, in Houston on Aug. 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a member of Congress since 1995, died in July at the age of 74.

This isn't just a milestone for Harris. It's a testament to the collective power and perseverance of Black women across America.

Black women are among the architects of our democracy, and our organizing blueprint was built for this very moment. Black women are among the most active voting blocs in the U.S. electorate, supporting progressive policies and candidates.

Yet, for too long, our leadership has been underrepresented at the highest levels of government.

What women of color know: Opponents of DEI want to stifle America's progress. We can't let that happen.

Harris' candidacy is tied to "The Chisholm Effect," which advances the narrative of Black women’s leadership. It builds on the legacy of trailblazers like Shirley Chisholm, whose 1972 run for the Democratic presidential nomination paved the way for this moment.

It validates the work of countless Black women who have organized, mobilized and led in their communities for generations.

Kamala Harris stands for much more than symbolism

This isn't just about symbolism. It's about substantive change. A Harris presidency would bring issues critical to Black women ‒ from maternal health to economic justice, from voting rights to police reform ‒ to the forefront of national policy discussions.

Most important, Harris' nomination has the potential to inspire a new generation of Black women leaders. In the past decade, we've seen unprecedented numbers of Black women running for and winning elected offices at all levels. Harris at the top of the ticket could accelerate this trend, creating a pipeline of diverse leadership for years to come.

Think outside the box: Democratic voters want a radical ticket. It's not too late for Harris to give them one.

Progress isn't inevitable. It requires sustained effort, strategic organizing and, most important, votes. The road ahead will be challenging, fraught with the systemic barriers and biases that have long hindered Black women's advancement.

To my fellow Black women: This is our moment. Our voices, our votes and our leadership have never been more important. Let's seize this opportunity to not only make history but also to shape the future of our nation.

To our allies: Stand with us. Recognize the unique perspectives and experiences Black women bring to leadership. Support our candidates, amplify our voices and join us in the fight for a more just and equitable America.

The path from the ballot box to the Oval Office is long and arduous. But with Vice President Harris leading the way, and millions of Black women marching alongside her, we're closer than ever to shattering that final glass ceiling.

This is more than an election. It's a revolution in American leadership. And Black women are leading the charge.

Glynda C. Carr is president and CEO of Higher Heights for America. Higher Heights for America PAC is the only political action committee exclusively dedicated to electing more progressive Black women at the federal and statewide levels and as mayors in the 100 most populated U.S. cities.

