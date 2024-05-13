Bhad Bhabie Reveals First Photo of Baby Daughter Kali's Face as She Celebrates Mother's Day: 'My Twin'

The rapper welcomed her first baby in March with boyfriend Le Vaughn

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Instagram/bhadbhabie Bhad Barbie and daughter Kali.

Bhad Bhabie is celebrating her first Mother's Day!

On Sunday, May 12, the rapper, 21, revealed the first photo of her baby daughter Kali's face on the holiday. The rapper, born Danielle Marie Bregoli, welcomed her daughter in March with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

In the sweet photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Kali wears a tank top dress and white socks, staring into the camera. The proud mom also included a shot of herself as a baby, showing how similar the two are. "Kali my twin," Bhabie wrote over the image.

Instagram/bhadbhabie Bhad Bhabie baby photo

Bhabie also shared a gallery post on her Instagram, posting a photo of a huge bouquet of roses in addition to a photo of Kali. "Happy Mother’s Day❤️ swipe for a surprise 😘," the rapper wrote in the caption.

In December, Bhabie announced she was expecting her first baby, sharing photos on her Instagram. Posting a few mirror selfies, the rapper wore a tight T-shirt that showcased her growing belly.

At the end of February, the rapper chatted with PEOPLE about her journey to motherhood. At the time, Bhabie said she and her boyfriend planned to name their daughter Kali Love.

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," she said at the time. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."

She also noted that she thought she was "definitely going to be the strict" parent between her and Le Vaughn, whom she met through a mutual friend. However, she said the two prefer to keep the details of their relationship private because of "how social media tends to get."

"I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready,' " she said. "It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."

