Bianca Del Rio on life beyond the West End, bonding with Dame Judi Dench and eyeing Strictly Come Dancing

A decade after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race Bianca Del Rio is showing no signs of slowing down, having starred in two Hurricane Bianca films, helmed Drag Race after show The Pit Stop, and toured the world with her comedy shows.

Known for her Joan Rivers-like wit, Del Rio dazzled West End audiences in 2019 as Loco Chanelle in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Her performance was so well-received that she later joined the show’s tour for three months and made a cameo in the film adaptation for Prime Video.

Looking back on her time in the West End, Del Rio shared: "I loved it so much.

"I’d love to be in Les Mis, but you know, no one’s going to believe that. Still, I’m open to anything," she told The Standard, adding with a smile: "I never planned on being a drag queen, so I’ll take any job there is. I’m not picky."

During her time on the West End, the US star grew close to “BFF” Faye Tozer who starred opposite her in the musical following her run on Strictly Come Dancing.

With the new season of Strictly kicking off on September 14, has Del Rio ever been approached for the BBC ballroom show? Especially after her fellow Drag Race star Michelle Visage competed on 2019’s installment.

“I’ve been approached about Big Brother in the past, but never Strictly. Hey, you never know, wouldn’t that be magical? Think of the costumes I could wear. Oh, that would be fun. Yeah, I have to do it. It’s gotta happen,” she said.

The comedian pictured in 2022 at the opening night of Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Getty Images)

Del Rio isn’t short on showbiz connections, and she has even found common ground with one of the UK’s greatest dames—Dame Judi Dench. The two became connected through Dench’s daughter, Finty Williams, who sent her flowers ahead of her West End debut five years ago.

Despite the sweet gesture, the comic revealed she still hasn’t met Dench in person after Covid foiled plans to spend Christmas together.

“There was a whole conversation about me going to see her for Christmas dinner a couple years ago, and it didn't happen because I got Covid. Thankfully, though, I didn't go because had I not known then [I had Covid].

“Can you imagine if I would have been known as the person who got Judi Dench sick?” she exclaimed. “That would have been horrible.”

The actor added with a laugh: “We haven’t met in person yet. We shared a dressing room at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival [in 2022], but we were like two ships passing in the night. But hey, I’m here, Judy!”

This year marks a decade since Del Rio was crowned Drag Race champion, but for her, time has a funny way of playing tricks.

"It feels as though it was yesterday, and other times it feels like 30 years ago,” she admitted.

“I know it has been 10 years, and that, to me, is wild, but what a wild ride, and how grateful for the opportunity. You know, it's been insane. Television is quite the powerful thing. So to get from there to here, and to get to do all the things I've gotten to do, kudos.”

This month Del Rio brings her Dead Inside world tour to the UK, with more than 60 dates already behind her. She promises British audiences “the unexpected,” joking that the show “depends on how much I drink each evening. Sometimes, I even surprise myself.”

The tour will hit 11 cities across the UK, including Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, and Manchester.

Londoners can catch her at the Hammersmith Apollo on Tuesday September 24, where she’s eager to entertain what she expects will be a “rowdy” crowd.

The Drag superstar in the West End musical (Eva Mason)

Despite the tour's title, Dead Inside, Del Rio shows no signs of slowing down and is not planning to hang up her wigs just yet.

Looking back, she recalled how different life was before Drag Race and how her experience on the series changed her mind on retiring.

“Prior to drag race, the struggle was real,” she shared.

“I don't mean like ‘the struggle’. It was like, and once again, you didn't have this amazing platform to elevate you, but it was kind of like the hustle.

“I had been working during the day at a costume shop in New York, and then doing drag at night, and at that point, it was about 17 or 18 years of that. So, I kind of thought, I've had a good time. I've played dress up. It has done me well, and didn't think that it would change on this level.

“I mean not that many opportunities had happened prior to that. I mean, maybe season four, five and six, it was the pinnacle moment where things kind of blew up for [Drag Race] in America and also globally, because we were the only franchise at the time.

“Once it all started happening I thought, ‘Oh, wow. Oh, well, I can't stop now’.”

As for the future? Del Rio believes everything has its “expiration date” but plans to ride the wave for as long as people still enjoy what she does.

“As long as you're enjoying it, and as long as people are still interested in what you're doing, ride the wave. Ride the wave.”