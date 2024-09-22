Bianca Gascoigne would rather give birth '100 times over' than do Celebrity SAS tasks

Bianca Gascoigne has said she would give birth "100 times over" than do some of the Celebrity SAS tasks the stars had to do.

Last year, model Danielle Lloyd said she would give birth five times rather than do SAS again despite making the final of the show alongside Gareth Gates and Matt Hancock. The process was just as gruelling this year.

Gascoigne — the adopted daughter of footballer Paul Gascoigne — told Yahoo and other press: "I would definitely, definitely, definitely give birth 100 times over than doing some of the tasks that we had to do."

A self-confessed tomboy, the glamour model thought doing Celebrity SAS would be right up her street. However, she was surprised by how hard the show was — even though it is well known for putting the celebrities through their paces.

Bianca Gascoigne threw herself into the Celebrity SAS process. (Channel 4)

It doesn't get much tougher than Celebrity SAS, where the stars are tested to the extreme as they battle to pass the notoriously difficult SAS selection test. Gascoigne said she was a "mess" while competing and she said she wasn't as physically fit as some of the other stars in the show including the likes of Strictly's Pete Wicks and Boris Johnson's sister Rachel.

It proved to be so hard that John Barrowman quit Celebrity SAS in under two hours, with Johnson saying the star didn't like the look of the accommodation.

Speaking to promote Celebrity SAS, Gascoigne detailed her own experiences. She said: "It was tough. It was so much tougher than I ever expected. Cos I was like, 'Oh [SAS] that's a bit of me. I'll be able to do that.'

"Little did I know I was a mess up the whole time because I think my pregnancy hormones were still running through my body. Obviously I wasn't physically fit, compared to other people, as well because I was pregnant for nine months, with the C-section (Caesarean), I couldn't exercise."

One thing Gascoigne really struggled with was the cold while the celebrity recruits were filming scenes for the show in New Zealand. As well as the chilly temperatures, the stars had to get into ice baths as part of the gruelling process.

Bianca Gascoigne and Pete Wicks on Celebrity SAS. (Channel 4)

"I realised how much I hate the cold," she said. "I didn't really go in with many fears. I'm a bit tomboy. But the cold, oh my god. That got me. In New Zealand, it's so cold there. The ice baths are even more crazy, icy and cold."

Gascoigne echoed the sentiments of Danielle Lloyd who starred on Celebrity SAS last year. Lloyd has five children — Archie, Harry, George Ronnie and Autumn — but she said she would go through childbirth five times all over again instead of doing one particular SAS task that filled her with fear.

The former glamour model spoke about her conversation with former UK Special Forces soldier Jason "Foxy" Fox ahead of doing the Ravine drop. In 2023, reality-uk: "I actually said to Foxy when we were doing that wire one where we had to drop. I was like, 'I would rather give birth five more times than do this.' And he was like, 'Oh you’re f***ing crazy then!'"

Danielle Lloyd talking to Foxy before making the Ravine Drop (Channel 4)

It was no secret that Lloyd was terrified of heights. She further explained: "He was like, 'Just remember to look at the view.' He said, 'Just think about it like next week or whenever it is, you’re gonna be back with your kids and they’re gonna be screaming at you and you’re gonna wish you were back here.'

"I was like, ‘Yeah I don’t know about that’ but there were moments when I was like, I would rather have another baby."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, 22 September.