Bibby Stockholm barge to close after January, says Home Office

Extending the Bibby Stockholm contract would have cost more than £20m next year, according to the Home Office.

Extending the Bibby Stockholm contract would have cost more than £20m next year, according to the Home Office. Photograph: Matt Keeble/PA

The Bibby Stockholm, the controversial barge which has been used to accommodate asylum seekers, is to be shut down.

Use of the vessel, which is housing 400 people and is moored at Dorset, will end when the current contract ends in January 2025.

The Home Office said in an announcement that ending the use of the Bibby Stockholm formed part of an expected £7.7bn of savings in asylum costs over the next 10 years

Extending its use would have cost more than £20m next year, according to the department. The giant vessel, where a man seeking asylum apparently killed himself last year, became a flagship element of the last government’s approach to migration.

The minister for border security and asylum, Angela Eagle, said: “We are determined to restore order to the asylum system, so that it operates swiftly, firmly and fairly, and ensures the rules are properly enforced.

“The home secretary has set out plans to start clearing the asylum backlog and making savings on accommodation which is running up vast bills for the taxpayer.”

More details soon …