Bibby Stockholm contract will not be renewed as Labour to shut down migrant barge

The Bobby Stockholm contract will not be renewed, the Home Office has announced, with Labour scrapping the migrant barge next year.

Extending the use of the boat, moored in Dorset, would have cost over £20 million next year, the government said. The barge will continue to be used until January 2025.

The latest announcement forms part of Labour’s plan to make £7.7 billion of savings in asylum costs over the next decade.

Dame Angela Eagle, minister for border security and asylum, said the Home Office has set in motion plans to save money on accommodation which is “running up vast bills for the taxpayer”.

Yesterday, home secretary Yvette Cooper set out plans to clear the asylum backlog, something the Home Office said would save “billions of pounds”.

A view of the Bibby Stockholm barge at Portland Port in Dorset (Matt Keeble/PA) (PA Wire)

The three storey barge has capacity to house 500 people. It is currently being used to house men aged 18-65.

Dame Angela said: “We are determined to restore order to the asylum system, so that it operates swiftly, firmly and fairly; and ensures the rules are properly enforced.

“The Home Secretary has set out plans to start clearing the asylum backlog and making savings on accommodation which is running up vast bills for the taxpayer. The Bibby Stockholm will continue to be in use until the contract expires in January 2025.”

More follows on this breaking story....