'Biblical Flooding' in Banbury After Month's Worth of Rain Lashes UK

More than 25 flood warnings were in place across the UK on Wednesday, September 25, after more than a month’s worth of rain fell in some areas in the space of 24 hours.

Video from @realpetesanford shows flooding around Banbury on Wednesday.

“Biblical flooding comes to Banbury, Oxfordshire. Canals and rivers flooding roads,” he captioned the video. Credit: @realpetesanford via Storyful