Bicester stabbing: Woman charged with man's death

A woman has been charged with murder after a post-mortem examination found a 45-year old man died from a stab wound.

Dale Bond from Bicester, Oxfordshire, was discovered by police seriously injured at a property on Mullein Road at 12:20 GMT on Wednesday. He died at the scene, Thames Valley Police said.

Bailey Heywood, of no fixed address but from the Bicester area, has been charged with his murder.

The 22-year-old will appear at Oxford Crown Court later.

Det Ch Insp Will Crowther, of Thames Valley Police said the public would continue to see a police presence in the Mullein Road area.

"We would like to thank the public for their support and patience," he said.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.