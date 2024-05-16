Bicyclist critically injured following crash in Ceres

CBC

One person is dead and three others are injured following a head-on collision on Highway 417 in rural west Ottawa.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. after a driver travelling east crossed the centre median of the highway and crashed head-on into a westbound vehicle. Ottawa paramedics confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.Three others were injured, they said, including a woman in critical condition and a woman and infant each in serious