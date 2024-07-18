Bicyclist dies after being hit by a car in Miami Gardens, news reports say

A bicyclist died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. near Miami Gardens Drive and U.S. 441, according to Miami Herald news partner CBSNews Miami.

The driver of a black Nissan was traveling north on Northwest Second Avenue when they lost control near Northwest 182nd Street, according to the station. The vehicle veered off-road through trees, landed on a side access road, and crashed into the bicyclist.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene until help arrived, according to 7 News Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the bicyclist died due to injuries at the scene, CBSMiami said.

Authorities have not identified the driver.