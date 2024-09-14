Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Kuna. It remains under investigation, police say

A driver struck a bicyclist, who later died, on Friday afternoon on Black Cat Road, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

A 26-year-old was driving southbound on Black Cat when she struck a 67-year-old man riding a bike near the white line on the shoulder of the road. A spokesperson was not immediately able to say whether the biker was on the road or on the shoulder.

“This incident remains under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction team,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “No citations or arrests have been issued or made at this time.”

The number of bicyclists who died in crashes last year doubled from 2022, according to Idaho Transportation Department data. Of all bicyclists involved in crashes last year, 97% were at least somewhat injured, data shows.

In response to pedestrian and biker deaths, officials have been trying to solve the problem, the Statesman previously reported.