Bicyclist dies in Knights Landing after crash involving Jeep in Yolo County, CHP says

A bicyclist died Monday after a collision with a Jeep in Yolo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers with the CHP’s Woodland office were alerted just after 11:30 a.m. of a collision on Highway 113, west of County Road 102 in Knights Landing, said Officer Rodney Fitzhugh, a CHP Woodland spokesman.

A motorist in a black Jeep drove east on County Road 102 as a bicyclist pedaled on the right hand shoulder headed in the same direction on the same road, Fitzhugh said.

For unknown reasons, the bicyclist veered in the front of the Jeep and the collision happened, Fitzhugh said.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Fitzhugh said. Yolo County coroner’s officials are expected to identify the victim.

No one in the vehicle suffered any injuries, Fitzhugh said. Drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, he said.