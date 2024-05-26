Bicyclist flown to Boston hospital after being struck by car in Weston
Officials say the victim, a 58-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
The police officer has filed a lawsuit requesting over $16 million in damages for his family.
David Hosier sat down with The Star for an interview at Potosi Correctional Center. The 69 year old served with the U.S. Navy and the Jefferson City Fire Department before landing on death row.
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has made his first public comments since his controversial commencement speech, claiming he has no regrets, despite people accusing him of sexism and homophobia. Speaking at a gala in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, Butker told the audience that he’s received “a shocking level of hate,” since the event. “As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I ...
OCEAN GROVE, N.J. (AP) — For the first time in generations, beachgoers were out on the sand in a New Jersey shore community on the Sunday morning before Memorial Day as a Christian religious group fights the state over its regular beach closures there during Sunday services. The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, a Methodist group that established a Christian seaside retreat at the Jersey Shore in 1869, said it had closed its beaches on Sunday mornings during religious services in Ocean Grove
Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.
Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home
One man has died and three others were taken to hospital in serious condition after a flying wheel hit a coach bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in St. Catharines Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.Emergency crews were called to the QEW near the Garden City Skyway bridge at 3:40 p.m. for report of a three-vehicle collision, OPP said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.In a news release Friday, investigators said a passenger van lost a wheel on the highway headed to Toronto, whic
Habba suggested jurors should have been sequestered so as not to be swayed by friends with "Trump derangement syndrome."
Yates, who signed a friend’s high school yearbook as “the struggling butterfly,” suffered from postpartum psychosis when she killed her children in 2001
A B.C. judge has rejected a years-long effort by a former Tim Hortons employee to certify a class action lawsuit, which alleged that "secret" agreements between the fast food giant and its franchisees suppressed workers' wages. Samir Latifi claimed that so called "no-poach" clauses in license agreements barred Tim Hortons franchise owners from hiring or seeking to hire each other's employees, intentionally causing economic harm to them in the process.He argued that the clauses prevented workers
A victim of recent attacks in the Venice canals was removed from life support, according to a KTLA-TV report and an online fundraising page for the woman.
The local director of a mission group in Haiti and a young missionary couple from the U.S. were attacked and fatally shot by gang members after leaving a youth group activity at a church, a family member told The Associated Press.
BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.
Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas “was one of the Sinaloa cartel’s lead sicarios, or assassins, and was responsible for the murder, torture, and kidnapping of rivals and witnesses, the Department of Justice claims.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Some days, after Justice Sonia Sotomayor listens to the Supreme Court announce its decisions, she goes into her chambers, shuts the door and weeps. “There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” Sotomayor told a crowd Friday at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University, where she was being honored. “There have been those days. And there are likely to be more.” The comments about the challenges of being a liberal o
Windsor police say they've found the bodies of two men believed drowned after going into the water at Sandpoint Beach on Thursday evening.Police said on social media that they found the missing men just before 8 p.m. Friday evening."The deaths of the two men are not being treated as suspicious," police said.The two men went missing when they were swimming in the area west of Sandpoint Beach, police said Friday. It's an area with longstanding safety concerns because of its steep drop into the str
TEL AVIV, Israel — This is how Dr. Yuval Bitton remembers the morning of Oct. 7. Being jolted awake just after sunrise by the insistent ringing of his phone. The frantic voice of his daughter, who was traveling abroad, asking, “Dad, what’s happened in Israel? Turn on the TV.” News anchors were still piecing together the reports: Palestinian gunmen penetrating Israel’s vaunted defenses, infiltrating more than 20 towns and military bases, killing approximately 1,200 people and dragging more than 2
A viewer tweeted that the Trump hush money trial raises the concern that we are “so divided as a country that juries can’t deliver justice without politics being in play.” Smerconish agrees.