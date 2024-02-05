Bicyclist identified after fatal hit-and-run in west Baltimore

The Canadian Press

TOLUCA, Mexico — Canada coach Emma Humphries says her Panama counterpart verbally abused her, the Canadian bench and his own players during his team's 5-1 loss Sunday at the CONCACAF Under-17 Women's Championship. "Throughout the game their coach (Victor Suarez) was making degrading comments towards women, towards myself, towards his own team … the whole stadium could hear it and the referees heard it too," said Humphries. "He also swore, he used the F-word at my assistant." "There's just no pla