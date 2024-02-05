Bicyclist identified after fatal hit-and-run in west Baltimore
Police have identified the bicycle rider killed in a hit-and-run crash. Baltimore police said Avery Cheley, 47, was killed as he rode his bike across the intersection of West Franklin and Payson streets. The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. "The light turned green, so the cyclist went as he should, and the person coming off the little stretch of highway here hit the guy as he ran the light," an anonymous resident told 11 News.