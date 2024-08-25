Bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run crash on 14th Street West, Bradenton police say

Ryan Callihan
·1 min read

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened just before midnight Saturday.

According to a news release, a driver traveling southbound on 14th Street West hit and killed a 36-year-old man who was riding a bicycle while crossing the road near 10th Avenue West around 11:25 p.m. The driver did not remain on the scene, police say.

The victim’s name has not been released to the public.

As of Sunday morning, police say they have not found any witnesses with information about the make and model of the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300 or submit tips anonymously at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

