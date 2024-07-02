Bicyclist killed following crash on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard in Adams County

Storyful

A small tourism plane crashed on a French highway in the Seine-et-Marne region on Sunday, June 30, killing three occupants of the plane.Quoting the local prosecutor, Jean-Baptiste Bladier, Le Parisien reported that the plane “very likely” hit a high voltage line shortly after take-off. The craft crashed on the A4 near the small commune of Collegien.Three occupants of the plane, two men and a woman, were killed in the accident. The status of two other occupants was unknown at the time of writing.Vehicles traveling on the highway were not hit, but the A4 was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted.Bladier announced a flagrante delicto investigation on the grounds of involuntary manslaughter, according to reports.Footage filmed by X user Lin shows the plane upside down, and emergency vehicles attending the scene. Credit: Lin via Storyful