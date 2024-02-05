Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, neighbors say crashes are common at intersection
A 47-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. Neighbors say crashes are a common occurrence at the intersection where it happened. That's evidenced by the sea of car parts strewn across the side of the road. Julian Lipscomb has only lived near the intersection of West Franklin and Payson Streets for a few months. But already, he's grown used to seeing crashes here. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/homepage-showcase/bicyclist-killed-in-hit-and-run-neighbors-say-crashes-are-common-at-intersection