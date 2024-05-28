Bicyclists ride in honor of military personnel who made ultimate sacrifice
Bicyclists ride in honor of military personnel who made ultimate sacrifice
Bicyclists ride in honor of military personnel who made ultimate sacrifice
"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
Baltic officials told German representatives they and Poland could send troops to Ukraine if Moscow gained the upper hand, Der Spiegel reported.
The former president's own warning came back to bite him.
The first 16 of the air force's new F-35 fighters will be paid for out of the current federal budget, even though Canada isn't expected to take delivery of the warplanes until 2026.Defence Minister Bill Blair pointed to the investment on Monday while defending the Liberal government's military spending plans before a House of Commons committee.In testimony to Congress, a senior U.S. military official warned late last year that the delivery of stealth fighters ordered by Canada and other allies m
"All the defense has to do is convince one juror to hang the group," the attorney says The post George Conway Explains Why Trump Is Unlikely to Be Acquitted in Hush Money Case | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Vivaldi/Wikimedia CommonsAfter nearly half a billion dollars in legal judgments against him this year, Donald Trump’s company opted to offload one of his private jets this month, public filings show. And the buyer is a Republican megadonor who poured nearly $250,000 into a political committee tied to Trump’s 2020 campaign.The plane, a 1997 Cessna jet, is worth in the range of $10 million, according to evoJets, though terms of the transaction couldn’t be confirmed.Federal Aviation Administration
The US halted Excalibur-guided artillery shell deliveries to Ukraine after Kyiv reported high failure rates caused by Russia's electronic jamming.
Warsaw said all steps were taken to secure the country's airspace as Moscow pummeled Ukraine with missiles on Saturday.
Conservative pundit George Conway predicted former President Trump will not be unanimously acquitted in the Manhattan hush money trial. Conway told MSNBC’s Katie Phang on Saturday that testimony over the past few weeks showed that Trump is “neck-deep” in the case, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. Conway added that it is…
It's all about the ego, said New York University history Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat.
The anti-aircraft missile suggests Israel's Air Force would face a much greater threat over southern Lebanon than it has in Gaza's skies.
The 2024 election will be here before you know it, and economists are watching it closely. If Donald Trump wins a second term, some experts believe it could affect the trajectory of inflation in the...
Former President Trump marked Memorial Day with attacks on the judges overseeing civil and criminal trials against him and calling his political opponents “human scum.” After a Truth Social post somberly remembering the fallen early Monday, Trump blasted President Biden and the judges in a lengthy statement. “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human…
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev hit back at the comments on X, saying that US strikes on Russian targets would result in a "world war."
KYIV (Reuters) -A Ukrainian drone targeted a long-range radar deep inside Russia on Sunday, the second such strike in a week on infrastructure used by Moscow to monitor Ukraine's military activities, a Kyiv intelligence source said. The source said the strike was aimed at a "Voronezh M" radar near the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region some 1,500 km from the closest territory held by Kyiv's forces. The source, who declined to be named, did not say if there was any damage, but the move would make it one of the deepest attempted drone strikes in Russian territory since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
A year after their plane touches down in Canada, refugees are required to start repaying their travel loans. But it can be a challenge for larger families. Many are struggling to find meaningful work, cover rising costs, learn a new language and find their place in a new country.Samiullah Ashna arrived in Calgary with his wife and five children two years ago, fleeing violence and persecution in Afghanistan. It was a life-altering journey that took the 40-year-old father, his wife and their young
Don't believe Michael Cohen? Worried about Stormy Daniels? We walk you through 10 smoking-gun prosecution exhibits that speak for themselves.
Secession talk evokes fears of a second Civil War. But one scholar says secession is already happening in the US under a variety of guises.
A Missouri attendee who was given the floor made a questionable attempt at mocking Trump.
We readied and filled the chapel for memorials. We had no time to ruminate on our then-president's inability to display a basic level of respect.