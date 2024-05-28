Bicyclists ride in honor of military personnel who made ultimate sacrifice

Reuters

KYIV (Reuters) -A Ukrainian drone targeted a long-range radar deep inside Russia on Sunday, the second such strike in a week on infrastructure used by Moscow to monitor Ukraine's military activities, a Kyiv intelligence source said. The source said the strike was aimed at a "Voronezh M" radar near the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region some 1,500 km from the closest territory held by Kyiv's forces. The source, who declined to be named, did not say if there was any damage, but the move would make it one of the deepest attempted drone strikes in Russian territory since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.