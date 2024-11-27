I bid $100 to upgrade my cabin on Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship. It was worth it to have a window.

I spent three nights on Royal Caribbean's latest ship, Utopia of the Seas, in mid-November.

I used Royal Up to bid $100 for an elevated interior stateroom.

While not guaranteed, Royal Up is a great way to upgrade your cabin on a budget.

I'm not a gambler, but the one exception is when I'm on a cruise.

I'm not talking about the slot machines at the ship's casino. I'm talking about "Royal Up," Royal Caribbean's stateroom upgrade auctions.

Travelers can bid for a higher-end cabin, from upgraded interiors to large suites. It helped my three-night sailing go from windowless to one with a view — albeit not one you might expect.

If you don't win, nothing changes.

The Royal Promenade-facing interior cabin can sleep up to four guests. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

If you do, you could save hundreds of dollars on a more deluxe cabin like I did.

My $100 bet on an upgraded stateroom saved me an estimated $250. It was worth it.

I originally paid about $880 a person, including gratuities and fees, for a dual-occupancy interior cabin on Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas docked at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The three-night vacation sailed roundtrip from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

I chose the cheapest accommodation option: an interior cabin assigned by the cruise line. I was given a forward windowless stateroom with a "virtual balcony," a TV screen that displays ocean views.

That is, until my Royal Up bet paid off.

I bid $100 on Royal Promenade and Central Park-facing interior cabins.

My interior cabin had a view of the Royal Promenade, a mall-like walkway with stores, bars, and light bites. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The minimum bid was $50, while a bet with a "fair" chance of winning fell between about $130 and $160. The middle of the dial was $500.

Some bidders online have reported winning with bids $25 to $100 above the minimum amount, while others said they've never been selected.

I took my chances on $100, $50 per person, and it was a success.

I was upgraded to a cabin with a window overlooking the Royal Promenade, an indoor mall-like walkway.

My new cabin didn't have ocean views or natural light, but it was better than no window at all.

I stayed in a Royal Promenade-view interior cabin on Royal Caribbean's latest Utopia of the Seas ship. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

It was worth the gamble.

Utopia of the Seas' most affordable 2025 itinerary is a three-night voyage to Nassau, Bahamas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. Interior dual-occupancy cabins start at about $655 a person.

If you want one like mine with a view of the Royal Promenade, you'll have to pay $175 more.

Or opt for the thrill of the bid. If you put down as much as I did, $50 a person, and it's a success, you could save $125 a head.

Just don't go overboard. It wouldn't have been worth it if I had bet the suggested mid-tier of $500.

My upgraded 180-square-foot stateroom was slightly larger than a basic interior cabin and had a virtual balcony.

Inside a Royal Promenade-view interior cabin. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The two accommodations have nearly identical amenities. Both come with a cramped bathroom, desk, king bed, and couch that can convert into a bed.

They also have closets and wardrobes for storage. Mine were particularly spacious for a ship that only operates short vacations— Utopia of the Seas exclusively sails three- and four-night cruises.

One major feature made the $100 worth it: a window.

The cabin faces Utopia of the Seas' Royal Promenade neighborhood. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

My upgraded cabin had a real window. However, it faced the indoor Royal Promenade, which meant I still didn't get any natural light.

With this came an additional sofa, perfect for perching and people-watching.

Was my Royal Promenade-facing cabin as perfect as a day at CocoCay? Not quite.

My Royal Promenade-view cabin was 180 square feet. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

In retrospect, I would've preferred a window that let in natural light, such as a Central Park-facing cabin.

But a win is a win.

Royal Caribbean's Royal Up is worth trying if you don't love the cabin you originally booked. Nothing is more exciting than the thrill of a successful gamble. And if you play your cards right, you could save hundreds of dollars.

In the worst case, you keep your original accommodation. In the best case, you'll spend your next cruise luxuriating in a swankier cabin — on a budget, no less.

Read the original article on Business Insider