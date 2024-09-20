Bid to create drive-thru near school and M1 rejected

Plans for a drive-through bakery and coffee shop close to a school and a motorway junction have been rejected.

Erewash Borough Council councillors refused an application for a Greggs bakery and Starbucks coffee shop off Bostocks Lane, Sandiacre, at a meeting on Thursday.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said objections from 40 residents, former MP Maggie Throup, the leader of the borough council opposition and neighbouring parish councils had all been filed before the meeting.

Craig Patterson, head teacher of Friesland School - a secondary school which is a 10-minute walk from the proposed site - said he was "incredibly worried about the footfall" if it was built.

"The desire to nip down for a sausage roll would be overwhelming and strong," he said.

An agent for the applicant, Northern Star Assets Ltd, said the firm had read all objections to this application and the previous McDonald’s application, and the new plan had been amended after talks with experts, saying it would “not become a source of anti-social behaviour”.

Wayne Major, leader of the borough’s Conservative opposition, said he strongly objected to the plans, saying traffic issues would be exacerbated by two drive-throughs.

"This is a makeshift service station, serving motorists off the M1 and A52," he said.

"It is absurd that it would be for local use instead of acting as an M1/A52 service station for passing traffic."

Stephen Jarratt, chairman of Risley with Hopwell Parish Council, said the scheme was “highly unwelcome on so many levels”, adding it would be “highly detrimental” to residents and the character of the area.

“Kids get excited and impatient," he said.

"If a child is killed or maimed it may not rest easy on your conscience.”

