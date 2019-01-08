You Can Bid on a Custom Pair of Steph Curry Sneakers

From Esquire

Steph Curry sneakers are basically an industry of their own. Basketball sneakers are one thing. But custom Currys? That's a whole different game. And he's using that platform-his own sneakers-to direct attention to other areas important to him. Namely, eduction and America's youth. He partnered with DonorsChoose.org to launch an eBay for Charity campaign: You can bid on his worn and signed pair of "Moon Landing" Under Armour Curry 6 sneakers, and the proceeds will go to STEM education initiatives in Bay Area schools.



The bidding is live now and will go through Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. EST. It's part of the work Curry does with the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, which often puts a focus on promoting education and paying attention to the underserved youth.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to acquire the skills they'll need to live successful, productive lives," Curry said in a statement. "One of the most effective ways to set our children up for success is to ensure they receive excellent STEM education. Ayesha and I are passionate about making sure that STEM education is accessible and available to all children in the Bay Area.”

In addition to the do-gooding, the sneakers themselves are also pretty great. Curry wore them for the Jan. 3 home game against the Houston Rockets, and it's the signature shoe shape he's been wearing for the season. This pair was customized by Mache, a designer who specializes in customizing sneakers. Whatever your reason for bidding, this isn't the kind of sneaker you'd want to miss out on.

