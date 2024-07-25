Biddeford stays alive in Little League state tourney

The Canadian Press

PARIS (AP) — Lézana Placette felt a wave of calm looking up at Paris' most iconic landmark. “Whenever I get a bit nervous, I’ll just turn my head and look at the Eiffel Tower. That should help remind me what I play for,” the French beach volleyball player said, standing on the sand of the Olympic stadium in the tower's shadow for the first time. The first training session for the Olympic beach volleyball athletes took place Wednesday at the photogenic venue. The French women’s team, Placette and