Biden: 2020 loss left Trump 'unhinged'

STORY: :: U.S. President Joe Biden says Donald Trump

was 'unhinged' by 2020 election defeat

:: May 19, 2024

:: Detroit, Michigan

"Folks, the threat the Trump poses is greater the second term than the first.

It's clear that when he lost in 2020, I mean, this is surely something snapped in Trump. He just can't accept he lost and he lost it. That's why on January sixth, what happened? Every legal avenue Trump tried to challenge the election failed. So, at least an insurrection. And now he's running again. He's not only obsessed about losing 2020. He is clearly unhinged. Listen to him. He calls the insurrectionists who stormed Capitol Hill - patriots. He says if he is reelected, he wants, quote, every one of them pardoned."

"Trump isn't running to lead America. He's running for revenge. For revenge. That's no way to lead the country. You can't build a future on revenge. You can't build better lives through revenge. That's why I'm running to lead America to the future, a future of promise and hope and possibility because that's who we are."

The visit to the battleground state of Michigan took place on the heels of Biden delivering the commencement address at Morehouse College, a historically Black men's college in Atlanta.

Sunday's speech comes amid a flurry of Biden actions and engagements focused on African American issues.

Discussing the January sixth riot at the Capitol, Biden asked the crowd, "What do you think he would have done on January sixth if black Americans had stormed the Capitol?"

This month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Biden nearly tied with Republican candidate Donald Trump for voters under 40, a group Biden carried by double-digit percentage points in 2020. Last month, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll showed that just 62% of Black voters say they are absolutely certain to vote, down from 74% roughly four years ago.