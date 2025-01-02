Biden Addresses New Orleans Attack & Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel

“Our hearts are with the people of New Orleans after the despicable attack of the early morning hours,” President Joe Biden said today in response to an incident in which a driver rammed the vehicle through New Year’s Day crowds along New Orleans‘ Bourbon Street.

“I grieve with you,” he continued.

Biden thanked law enforcement “who stopped the attacker in his tracks,” before indicating that the FBI is investigating the incident. He said the situation was “fluid,” and that the investigation was “at the preliminary stage.”

The man thought to have driven the truck was American citizen who was born in TX. The suspect served in Army for many years and also in Army Reserve until a few years ago.

According to the president, he “posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS.” Biden confirmed that an Isis flag was found in his vehicle along with “possible explosives.” More explosives were found nearby.

“Law enforcement is continuing to look for co-conspirators,” he said, and there was “nothing additional to report at this time.”

Biden also said law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating a Tesla cybertruck explosion outside a trump hotel in Las Vegas this morning and whether there was any connection to the attack in New Orleans. The president said there was “no indication” so far that they were related.

In a briefing shortly thereafter, Las Vegas-area law enforcement officials said they also had no indication of a connection between the two incidents.

