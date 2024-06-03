Biden administration quietly offering ‘mass amnesty’ to thousands of migrants

The cases of 102,550 migrants were dismissed or removed from records - CHRISTOPHER LEE/BLOOMBERG

Joe Biden’s administration is quietly offering “mass amnesty” to hundreds of thousands of migrants, an investigation has found, as the president faces a growing backlash ahead of the election.

More than 350,000 asylum cases have been closed by the US government since 2022 for applicants who do not have a criminal record and are not seen as national security threats, the New York Post found.

Although this means no official decision on asylum status has been made, it allows migrants to stay indefinitely in the US without fear of deportation.

Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who works for the Centre for Immigration Studies think tank, said: “This is just a massive amnesty under the guise of prosecutorial discretion.

“You’re basically allowing people who don’t have a right to be in the United States to be here indefinitely.”

The move appears to stem from a 2022 memo sent by a legal adviser with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who instructed prosecutors to allow cases to be dismissed for migrants not deemed national security threats.

That year, 36,000 people were listed for deportation, 32,000 were awarded asylum, and 102,550 had their cases dismissed or removed from records – 10 times the number in 2014.

It comes as the US grapples with a backlog of some 3.5 million unprocessed asylum claims. Some applicants have been waiting years for their claims to be decided.

Figures from Syracuse University show that more than three-quarters of asylum seekers have been allowed to remain in the US since Mr Biden took office – around half a million people.

Only migrants without criminal records are eligible to have their case dismissed, but ICE officials who spoke to the New York Post said it meant a protracted deportation process for those who subsequently broke the law.

“If the migrants… commit crimes after the dismissal, ICE will have to start all over and issue a new Notice to Appear in court and start the clock all over again,” one person said.

Another official said this “happens all the time”, while a third claimed it was “starting to increase”.

Hector Quiroga, a Washington-based immigration lawyer, noted that those whose cases were dismissed cannot receive benefits or a work permit.

Migrants can, however, reapply for asylum or seek other forms of legal status in the US.

For clients with “horrible” cases where they are unlikely to meet the bar for a successful claim, “that’s better than having a deportation order”, Mr Quiroga added.

Mr Biden is seeking to address the public’s concerns over illegal immigration, which is expected to be a key issue at the forthcoming presidential election in November.

On Tuesday, he is expected to sign an executive order that would allow him to seal the US border with Mexico if illegal crossings surge to a daily average of 2,500 crossings over the course of a week.

Several people familiar with the discussions said the border lockdown would be lifted once that number declines to 1,500. The move would not affect other activities, such as trade.

In theory, the order could mean that the border is closed to migrants seeking asylum almost immediately, because daily figures are currently above the 2,500 mark.

Legislation that set a cap at 5,000 illegal crossings per day faltered in Congress earlier this year amid opposition from Republicans and Democrats.

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has repeatedly sought to pummel Mr Biden on border security and illegal migration.

Donald Trump has used the death of Laken Riley to front his immigration reform after she was allegedly murder by an illegal immigrant - ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP

Last month, he claimed that the US President was responsible for a “border bloodbath” that was “destroying the country”.

“Every town is now a border town because Joe Biden has brought the carnage and chaos and killing from all over world and dumped it straight into our backyards,” he said.

He has also sought to pin the blame on Mr Biden for the death of Laken Riley, whose name became a rallying cry for Republicans when an illegal migrant from Venezuela was charged with beating her to death in February.

Mr Trump claimed the 22-year-old nursing student would “be alive today if Joe Biden had not wilfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States and set loose thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals into our country”.