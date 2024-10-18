Biden, allies in Berlin renew calls for Gaza ceasefire after Hamas leader’s death

US President Joe Biden and European leaders are set to renew calls for a Gaza ceasefire after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Biden, aboard Air Force One, praised the death as a "good day," seeing it as crucial to advancing ceasefire and hostage negotiations.

US President Joe Biden and European leaders meeting during his farewell visit to Germany on Friday were expected to renew calls for a Gaza ceasefire after Israel said it killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

While still on Air Force One, Biden hailed the death of the man Israel blames for the October 7 attack as a "good day", saying it removed a key obstacle to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

Biden and the German, British and French leaders were also set to pledge their sustained military support for Ukraine as it fights off Russia's invasion.

Biden's flying 24-hour visit comes as Ukraine faces a third gruelling winter at war, and a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" to the European Union and NATO in Brussels.

Biden arrived late Thursday for the Berlin visit, just weeks ahead of a US election in which allies are nervously eyeing a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House.

On Friday Biden is to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump, who during his last term berated NATO allies, has also opposed the level of US military support for Ukraine and would be expected to soften US criticism of Israel in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

US warns Israel it will withhold military funding if Gaza aid delivery does not improve

Battles rage in Rafah as Biden called Hamas the 'biggest hang-up' to Gaza truce

Biden campaigns in Michigan amid growing Arab-American anger over Gaza