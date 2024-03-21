Biden ally warns Democrats against relying on threat to democracy message

Wes Moore: ‘When you’re talking to a lot of folks … the threat to democracy is not something that’s on people’s everyday thought list.’ Photograph: Barbara Haddock Taylor/AP

Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland and campaign surrogate for Joe Biden, has warned of the limitations of an election message centred on the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump.

In January the US president gave a rousing speech about the need to protect democratic institutions from Trump, now his rival in the 2024 election, and the Biden campaign has promised to put the issue front and centre.

But Moore, who is Maryland’s first Black chief executive and only the third Black governor ever elected in the nation, said that voters are focused on cost-of-living, housing and healthcare issues.

“When you’re talking to a lot of folks – and I can tell you specifically when you’re talking to folks in communities I grew up in and my old neighbours – the threat to democracy is not something that’s on people’s everyday thought list or the things that they’re prioritising,” the governor told reporters in Washington on Thursday.

“They’re prioritising things like how expensive prescription drugs are. They’re prioritising things like we have a housing crisis that we have to address. They’re prioritising things like you graduated from college – or maybe you did not graduate from college, you just took college courses 23 years ago – and you’re still paying off debt.

“That’s the thing that they’re talking about and so I think that’s the message that we need to continue to resonate, because on those issues and so many more the president actually has a story to tell.”

Biden can point to an increase in housing inventory and measures that make it easier to build affordable housing, Moore argues, as well as a cap on insulin prices and steps to reinforce and expand the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has threatened to undermine.

The danger to democracy from Trump is “very real”, the governor acknowledged. “We are literally talking about a person where some of the first decisions are going to have to be about his own personal freedom. But I think things that people are going to vote on are the things that they are waking up to every single morning and which person, which candidate, has those interests at heart.”

Moore, 45, a Rhodes scholar and former paratrooper who saw combat in Afghanistan, is widely tipped as a potential future presidential candidate. He insists that he is not thinking about such speculation but does intend to be a highly active surrogate for the Biden-Harris re-election campaign in the coming months.

The governor urged the grassroots “uncommitted” movement, which racked up tens of thousands of Democratic primary votes in Michigan and Minnesota in protest at Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza, to consider the potential perils of withholding their support in November.

“I would argue to the people who voted uncommitted that elections do have consequences and, if you think that you are going to get something better from the other binary choice on this, a person who has during no point showed any sense of compassion towards what’s happening overseas, a person who when they think about what becomes the future of Gaza, the real estate prospects is probably a more interesting conversation – if you think that’s a better option then I would just ask you to look deeply into your heart and into your soul.”