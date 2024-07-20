Biden ‘angry’ with Obama over calls to step down from presidential race

Joe Biden is reportedly angry with Barack Obama for joining other top Democrats in calling for him to bow out of the US presidential race.

The US president has not yet decided to step aside, with his team publicly insisting he will remain on the ticket. However, in private, the Biden team has reportedly acknowledged that his position may be untenable as a growing number of Democrats urge him to withdraw.

Mr Obama and Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, have been among those calling for Mr Biden to withdraw from the race, as his cognitive faculties have come under increasing scrutiny.

Currently in isolation with a Covid infection at his beach home in Delaware, Mr Biden is said to view Ms Pelosi as the instigator of the plot to oust him, but he is particularly wounded by the involvement of the former president, whom he once considered a close friend.

The president’s aides have been privately discussing dates and a venue for Mr Biden to announce his exit from the race, according to the New York Times.

Nancy Pelosi has also been calling for Mr Biden to withdraw from the race - Getty

Mr Biden’s advisers reportedly believe he would be reluctant to step aside before Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, visits Washington on Wednesday to address Congress. They suggested that he would want to avoid giving the Israeli leader the satisfaction, given their fraught relationship over the ongoing war in Gaza.

Mr Biden is said to have complained privately about Mr Obama advising him on how to save the party, given that he performed better in the 2022 mid-term elections than his former boss had in 2010.

Around 40 members of Congress have publicly called for the 81-year-old to step aside, forming a minority of the party. However, two Democrats estimated that in a secret ballot, 70 to 80 per cent of the party’s caucus would likely favour his withdrawal, the New York Times reported.

Some Democrats have twisted the knife over Mr Biden’s mental acuity in recent days. One congressman told the Washington Post that on a recent flight on Air Force One, the president was speaking inaudibly and that his demeanour had notably changed over the past four years. Another congressman told the newspaper that Mr Biden would trail off in conversation and even addressed him by the wrong name.

On Friday, Seth Moulton, a Democratic congressman who called on Mr Biden to drop out of the race earlier this month, said the president did not recognise him at the recent D-Day commemorations in Normandy.

“For the first time, he didn’t seem to recognise me. Of course, that can happen as anyone ages, but as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” he wrote in the Boston Globe.

The president’s frailty was on display yet again on Thursday when, after having caught Covid for the second time, footage showed him struggling to climb a short flight of stairs to board Air Force One.

Aides passed along footage of the display in despair, the Washington post reported.

Meanwhile, some White House staff are starting to focus on damage control, preparing for a Trump presidency by finding ways to lock in policies enacted by Mr Biden, an administration official told the paper.

Staffers have begun to fast-track plans to impose term limits on the Supreme Court and new ethics rules on the justices.

They are also drafting a significant new federal intervention to limit inflation by removing tax rebates from corporate landlords who raise their rents by more than 5 per cent a year.

Mr Biden stumbled when announcing the policy last week, even as he read the details off a teleprompter. He said that he was capping rent increases at $55 a year, rather than at 5 per cent.

Mr Biden has said he is ready to return to the campaign trail next week, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers calls for him to step aside.

On Saturday, Biden officials told critical Democrats that the president was eager to prove them wrong on trips to Georgia and Texas in the coming days, Axios reported.

Two Biden aides told the website that recent missives from senior staff about the president’s chances sounded like North Korean propaganda.

After wrapping up their national convention in Milwaukee this week, Republican officials, strategists and activists are exuding a confidence not seen in decades.

Donald Trump on Saturday was due to hold his first public campaign rally since he was injured in an assassination attempt, with an event in the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.