Biden says Gaza deal based on his framework while Trump claims credit

Steve Holland
Updated ·2 min read
Biden says Gaza deal based on his framework while Trump claims credit

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump both claimed credit on Wednesday for a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal that was months in the making but was helped across the line by a Trump envoy.

In announcing the ceasefire, Biden noted the final deal largely mirrored the framework of a proposal he made back in May. He smiled when a reporter asked who the history books will credit for the ceasefire and asked, "Is that a joke?"

Trump, in a social media post, was quick to claim a measure of credit for the breakthrough that came after months of stalled negotiations. He had repeatedly warned there would be "hell to pay" if a deal was not made by the time he takes office on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," he said.

Trump had dispatched his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to join the negotiations in Doha, and Witkoff was there for the last 96 hours of talks leading up to the deal.

A senior Biden administration official, in a briefing with reporters, credited Witkoff with helping deliver the deal, working alongside Biden's envoy, Brett McGurk, who has been in Doha since Jan. 5.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden had wanted the Trump team involved because Trump will be tasked with implementing the ceasefire deal.

"In these past few days, we have been speaking as one team,” Biden said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden did not provide specifics outside the broad outlines of the deal that were already known, but suggested it could set the stage for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

"For the Palestinian people, a credible, credible pathway to a state of their own. And for the region, a future of normalization, integration of Israel and all its Arab neighbors, including Saudi Arabia," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Franklin Paul, Heather Timmons, Deepa Babington and Rod Nickel)

Latest Stories

  • Israel, Hamas are closer than ever to hostage deal: Officials

    After 15 months of war in Gaza, mediators said both sides have reached the final stages of a ceasefire agreement that would see the release of hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

  • International reaction to Gaza ceasefire deal

    "I can announce a ceasefire and a hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas," Biden said at the White House. "Fighting in Gaza will stop, and soon the hostages return home to their families."

  • Trump claims credit for ‘epic’ ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas: Live updates

    According to Israeli officials, 98 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, and about 60 of them are alive

  • Trump gets credit for what looks like Joe Biden's ceasefire proposal in Gaza

    Amid the relief at the prospect of hostages returning home and an end to the slaughter and destruction in Gaza, there are also plenty of questions about why the reported ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas — brokered with the help of Qatar — couldn't have been signed eight months ago. For some observers, a key difference is an incoming U.S. president who Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found it hard to say no to.Donald Trump is putting "heavy pressure… not only on Hamas and the Qat

  • State Department nominee Sen. Marco Rubio says China biggest threat to U.S. interests

    Donald Trump's former primary opponent Sen. Marco Rubio is meeting with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday as the president-elect's secretary of state nominee.

  • Rubio Says US Should Reconsider Chevron’s Oil Deal in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s secretary of state-nominee Marco Rubio said the US should reconsider Chevron Corp.’s sanctions waiver that allows the oil giant to operate in Venezuela.Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyAs E-Bikes Boom in NYC, Some Call for More RegulationsChicago Agency Pitches $1.5 Billion Plan to Fix Transit WoesNYPD Reforms Car Chase Policy Amid Rising Crashes, InjuriesChurches, Cinemas — and Moon Artifacts — Top List of Endangered

  • Hamas accepts Gaza peace deal as Israeli official says agreement is close but 'not there yet'

    US president-elect Donald Trump has suggested Israel and Hamas could agree a Gaza ceasefire by the end of the week.

  • Trump and Biden both claim credit for Gaza ceasefire deal

    President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are both claiming credit for Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal in Gaza on Wednesday after the White House brought Trump's Middle East envoy into negotiations that have dragged on for months. Trump wasted no time in asserting he was the moving force behind the deal.

  • Main points of the Gaza ceasefire proposal

    A week before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes over from President Joe Biden, officials said a breakthrough had been achieved in talks in Doha and agreement could be near. Here are the main points from the draft, according to an Israeli official and a Palestinian official.

  • Explainer-Why does Trump want Greenland and could he get it?

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he wants to make Greenland a part of the United States and does not rule out using military or economic power to get Denmark to hand it over. WHY DOES TRUMP WANT GREENLAND? Greenland's strategic location and resources could benefit the U.S. It lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, vital for the U.S. ballistic missile warning system.

  • Venezuelan opposition leader González lands in Guatemala days after Maduro sworn in for 3rd term

    GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González landed in Guatemala Tuesday, four days after the inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to a third term.

  • Israel And Hamas 'Agree Ceasefire Deal' In Gaza

    The remaining Israeli hostages held in the Palestinian territory are also set to be released as part of the agreement.

  • Video Shows Meteorite Smashing Ground Right Where Man Had Been Standing

    Dodged a Bullet There's close calls, and then there's cosmically, unbelievably close calls. Just ask this Canadian man who was innocently chilling outside his home's front door, when, moments after moving away to walk the dogs, a meteorite practically with his name on it smashed into that exact same spot. "The shocking thing for me is that I was standing right there a couple of minutes right before this impact," Joe Velaidum, the homeowner, told CBC News. "If I'd have seen it, I probably would'v

  • Explainer-How many Palestinians has Israel's Gaza offensive killed?

    Palestinian health authorities say Israel's ground and air campaign in Gaza killed more than 46,600 people, with just over half of identified victims being women, children or older people. Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an official briefed on the deal told Reuters on Wednesday, opening the way to a possible end to a 15-month war that has inflamed the Middle East. The latest round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas militants stormed across the border into Israeli communities.

  • Trump says he'll use Gaza deal momentum to expand Israel's regional ties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would use the Gaza ceasefire deal as momentum to expand the Abraham Accords, U.S.-backed agreements struck during the president-elect's first term that normalized Israel's relations with several Arab countries. Negotiators reached a phased deal on Wednesday to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of conflict that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and inflamed Middle East tensions. The deal includes the gradual release of hostages captured by Hamas-led militants during their Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

  • Dozens of survivors and dead pulled from abandoned South African mine as hundreds remain underground

    STILFONTEIN, South Africa (AP) — Months after South African authorities initially cut off supplies to miners working illegally in an abandoned gold mine, rescuers brought dozens of bodies and emaciated survivors to the surface Tuesday with hundreds more still believed to be underground, many of them dead and others too weak to come out on their own.

  • Trump and Biden Say Israel and Hamas Ceasefire Deal Is Close

    Donald Trump and Joe Biden are optimistic about a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas being reached within days. The proposed ceasefire would involve a 42-day truce, the release of hostages, and the establishment of a buffer zone in the Gaza Strip. Despite progress in negotiations, all sides are urging caution and noting that significant divisions remain between Israel and Hamas. Bloomberg's Ethan Bronner reports on Bloomberg Surveillance.

  • AP Top Stories January 15 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday January 15th: Dangerous fire weather forecast in Southern California; South Korea's impeached president detained; Israel and Hamas said to be at closest point yet to a ceasefire; Two lunar landers on their way to the moon.

  • ABC News Special Report: Biden addresses ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

    President Joe Biden addressed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas to end the 15-month war during a news conference Wednesday. This is an ABC News Special Report.

  • Israel, Hamas reach Gaza ceasefire deal in 15-month war: Qatari PM

    The latest:Qatar's prime minister announces a ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas.It could take effect as early as Sunday.Hamas calls the accord an "achievement for our people," after 15 months of war in Gaza.Netanyahu's office says final details are still being ironed out; cabinet is set to vote by Thursday.Biden says all U.S. hostages will be released in the first stage of a three-phase ceasefire.Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to pause the fighting in Gaza, release h