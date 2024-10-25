Biden apologizes for 'sin' of U.S. boarding schools for Indigenous youth

Speaking in the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, President Biden formally apologized for the "sin" of boarding schools for Native American youth. The schools, which ran for 150 years, took Native American children from their parents and tried to assimilate them by stripping them of their language and culture.

Video Transcript

All told, hundreds and hundreds of federal Indian boarding schools across the country.

Tens of thousands of native Children entered the system, nearly 1000 documented native child deaths.

Though the real number is likely to be much, much higher lost generations, culture and language, lost trust, horribly, horribly wrong to sin on our soul.

After 150 years, the United States government eventually stopped the program but the federal government has never never formally apologized for what happened until today.

I formally apologize as president of the United States of America for what we did.

I formally apologize and it's long overdue at the tribal school at a tribal school in Arizona, a community full of tradition and culture and joined by survivors and the centers to do just that apologize, apologize, apolo rewrite the history book correctly.

I have a solemn responsibility to be the first president to formally apologize to the native peoples, native Americans, native alliances, native Alaskans and federal Indian boarding schools.

It's long, long, long overdue.

Quite frankly, there is no excuse that this apology took 50 years to make federal Indian boarding school policy.

The pain it has caused there will always be a significant mark of shame.

A blot on American history.