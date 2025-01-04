Biden to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, George Soros, 17 others

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden on Saturday named former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire political activist and philanthropist George Soros recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, part of a group of 19 people selected for the nation's highest civilian honor.

Others to be presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the outgoing president at a White House ceremony Saturday include U2 frontman Bono, actor Michael J. Fox, actor Denzel Washington, chef José Andrés and William Sanford Nye, better known as television's "Bill Nye the Science Guy."

From the sports world, decorated professional soccer player Lionel Messi of Argentina and retired NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson will also receive the medal.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a get out the vote event for Vice President Kamala Harris on November 02, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else," the White House said in a statement. "These 19 Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place."

Four recipients are being recognized posthumously: former Defense Secretary Ash Carter; civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer; Robert F. Kennedy, the former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. senator from New York, who was assassinated while running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968; and George Romney, a former Republican Michigan governor and chairman of American Motors Corporation.

Kennedy, one of Biden's heroes and brother of the late President John F. Kennedy, is the father of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of the Health and Human Services department. Romney is the father of outgoing U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Founder of Soros Fund Management LLC George Soros attends the Boao Forum for Asia on April 8, 2013 in Qionghai, Hainan Province of China.

In choosing the 94-year-old Soros for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Biden is honoring a major contributor to liberal and Democratic causes as well as Biden's past presidential campaigns. Soros, a Hungarian-American of Jewish descent who made billions as a hedge fund manager, is a frequent target of criticism and conspiracy theories from the political right.

Clinton, the former first lady fiercely opposed by Republicans, served as a U.S. senator from New York in addition to leading the State Department during the Obama administration. Clinton ran unsuccessfully for president against Trump in 2016.

Earlier this week, Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal ‒ the country's second highest civilian award ‒ to former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., for their role leading the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. They were among 20 to receive the award.

Saturday's recipients are the second group of Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees Biden has announced this year after awarding 19 others in May including former Vice President Al Gore, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Below is the full list of Biden's latest Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients:

José Andrés

Renowned chef and founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen

Bono

Frontman of the rock band U2 and activist against AIDS and poverty

Bono worked up creative rearrangements of U2 songs, backed by a harpist, cellist and producer Jacknife Lee, during his appearance at the Beacon Theatre in New York on April 16, 2023.

Ashton Baldwin Carter (posthumous)

Defense secretary under President Barack Obama

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former first lady, U.S. senator of New York, secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee

Michael J. Fox

Actor who has won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award, and an advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development

Michael J. Fox speaks onstage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Casa Cipriani on November 16, 2024 in New York City.

Tim Gill

Entrepreneur and advocate for LGBTQI rights and equality

Jane Goodall

Conservationist known for work studying primates and human evolution

Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumous)

Founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and civil rights activist

Earvin “Magic” Johnson

Retired basketball player who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, entrepreneur and philanthropist working with underserved communities through his Magic Johnson Foundation"

Former NBA star Earvin "Magic" Johnson speaks at a rally with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the Dort Financial Center on October 04, 2024 in Flint, Michigan.

Robert Francis Kennedy (posthumous)

Former U.S. Attorney General, U.S. senator who was assassinated while running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968

Ralph Lauren

Fashion designer, known for starting the clothing company Ralph Lauren, and philanthropist most notably in the fight against cancer and the preservation of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Lionel Messi

Decorated professional soccer player who supports healthcare and education programs for children through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi reacts during the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference semifinal second leg between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 9, 2024.

William Sanford Nye

Known as "Bill Nye the Science Guy" on television educating children about science, works as CEO of the Planetary Society and as a vocal advocate for space exploration and environmental stewardship

Bill Nye speaks during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

George W. Romney (posthumous)

Chairman and president of American Motors Corporation, the 43rd Governor of Michigan and the 3rd Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

David M. Rubenstein

Co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, renowned for his philanthropy and generous support for the restoration of historic landmarks and the country’s cultural institutions

George Soros

Billionaire hedge fund manager, known for philanthropic work and supporting progressive and Democratic causes

George Stevens, Jr.

Film producer, director and playwright

Denzel Washington

Actor, director, and producer who has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes, and the 2016 Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award

Denzel Washington attends a SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of "Gladiator II" with host Mike Muse at SiriusXM Studios on November 21, 2024 in New York City.

Anna Wintour

Fashion icon who has led Vogue as editor-in-chief since 1988

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton and George Soros