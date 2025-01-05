Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Clinton, Bono and others

STORY: :: Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom

to Hillary Clinton, 18 others in one of his final acts in office

:: January 4, 2025

:: Washington, D.C.

"And for the final time as president, I have the honor of bestowing the Medal of Freedom on our nation's highest civilian honor, on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America. So let me just say to each of you, thank you. Thank you. Thank you for all you've done to help this country."

"You all, you all literally embody the nation's creed: 'E pluribus unum,' out of many, one collection of people of different backgrounds, beliefs and talents from different generations, different genders, using the remarkable gifts and unwavering passion to strengthen our resolve as one nation, under God, indivisible, liberty and justice for all."

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving the honor at the White House included Tim Gill, an LGBT activist; David Rubenstein, a philanthropist and co-founder of The Carlyle Group; and George Stevens Jr., a writer and director who founded the American Film Institute.

Biden called the group of recipients "truly extraordinary people" who gave their efforts to shaping the cause and culture of America.