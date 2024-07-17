Biden Backs Out Of Speech After Testing Positive For COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the leader of a Hispanic civil rights group announced Wednesday while explaining why he would not be delivering a speech as planned.

Biden was scheduled to speak at the UnidosUS Annual Convention in Las Vegas, but his speech was delayed until Janet Murguia, the group’s president and CEO, came out to address the crowd.

Biden had called her, she said, and “shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon.”

“The president has been at many events, as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID,” Murguia announced.

“He’s just really sorry he couldn’t be with us,” she added.

HuffPost reached out to the Biden campaign and the White House, but did not receive an immediate response.