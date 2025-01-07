Biden, in call with Trudeau, expresses appreciation for Canadian leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.s. President Joe Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and expressed his appreciation as the Canadian leader on Monday announced plans to step down, according to a statement released by the White House.

"Over the last decade, Prime Minister Trudeau has led with commitment, optimism, and strategic vision. The U.S.-Canada alliance is stronger because of him. The American and Canadian people are safer because of him. And the world is better off because of him," Biden wrote in the statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, editing by Ed Osmond)

