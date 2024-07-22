Biden calls into Harris campaign headquarters

President Biden called his former campaign headquarters on Monday in his first public remarks since announcing he was dropping out of the race for president. He thanked the “amazing team” and said he was “honored and humbled” for the work they put into his campaign. Biden, who remains isolated after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, also praised Vice President Kamala Harris, saying to the staff, “Embrace her, she’s the best.”

Video Transcript

And now I'd like to introduce a man who we all admire and respect because he has done and continues to do so much for our country.

Mr President.

Thank you for calling in today over to you Julie.

If I didn't have COVID, I'd be sitting there with you, standing there with you.

I'm, I'm so proud of what you've all done.

And uh with this COVID, I keep me out of, out of people's hair for the next uh three or four days, but I'm gonna be on the road and I'm not going anywhere.

I'm gonna, it's, it's, it's kept me away a little bit, but, you know, I want people to remember that.

What we have done has been incredible and we get so much more, we're gonna get done.

And so I wanna say hello to Kamala.

If she can hear me, I know she's gonna be speaking shortly and I wanna say to the team, embrace her.

She's the best I wanna call today to thank everybody, everybody in this effort.

I know yesterday's news was surprising and uh it's hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do.

It's uh II, I know it's hard because you poured your heart and soul into me.

So help us win this thing, help me get this nomination, help me win the nomination and then go on to win the, win the, the presidency.

But you know, you're an amazing team, but we've got a great, great, I think we made the right decision.

I know how hard you've worked, how many sacrifices you made and so many of you, so many of you uprooted your lives for me and the kind of commitments few people make for anything these days, but you made it.

And I've been honored and humbled.

I mean, this is from the bottom of my heart.

My word as a Biden that for all you've done for me and my family.