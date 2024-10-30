Biden calls Trump supporters 'garbage' following comic's Puerto Rico insult

US President Joe Biden speaks about his Investing in America agenda in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 29, 2024.

Responding to the racist rhetoric used by a comedian at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend, US President Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as "garbage" on a call with Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino on Tuesday night, immediately catching the ire of the former president and Republican news outlets.

President Joe Biden took a swipe against Donald Trump's supporters on Tuesday as he reacted to the Republican presidential nominee's weekend rally at Madison Square Garden, which was overshadowed by crude and racist rhetoric.

In a call organized by the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino, Biden responded to a comic at Trump's rally who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Biden's initial comments were garbled.

“Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Well, let me tell you something, I don’t, I don’t know the Puerto Rican that I know, the Puerto Rico where I’m fr -- in my home state of Delaware. They’re good, decent honorable people,” he said.

The president then added: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden “referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as ‘garbage.’”

