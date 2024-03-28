Biden campaign to raise $25m ‘money bomb’ at event with Obama and Clinton

Joe Biden in Raleigh, North Carolina, on 26 March. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Joe Biden will appear onstage with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, his two most recent predecessors as a Democratic president, in New York City on Thursday night, a presidential extravaganza the Biden-election campaign said would raise a “historic” $25m.

Such a haul, which Politico called an “NYC money bomb”, will widen Biden’s lead over Donald Trump in fundraising for the November election.

Amid improving polling for Biden, the two presidential campaigns recently posted February fundraising figures. Federal filings showed Biden nearly $40m up in cash raised, leading the president’s campaign to taunt their rival as “Broke Don”.

Biden’s Thursday night show at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan will be compered by the actor Mindy Kaling, feature performances by artists including Queen Latifah and Lizzo, and culminate with a three-way presidential conversation moderated by the late-night TV host Stephen Colbert.

Tickets start at $250 but top-ups include $100,000 for a picture with Biden, Obama and Clinton – three men recently ranked by political scientists as the 14th-, seventh- and 12th-greatest presidents of all time. In the same survey, Trump finished 45th and last.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul turned Biden campaign co-chair, said: “This historic raise is a show of strong enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice-President [Kamala] Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we’ve built.

“Unlike our opponent, every dollar we’re raising is going to reach the voters who will decide this election – communicating the president’s historic record, his vision for the future and laying plain the stakes of this election. The numbers don’t lie: today’s event is a massive show of force and a true reflection of the momentum to re-elect the Biden-Harris ticket.”

Katzenberg’s reference to fundraising meant to “reach the voters” was a barb aimed at Trump. The Republican’s unprecedented legal jeopardy – he faces 88 criminal charges and multimillion-dollar civil penalties – has contributed to controversy over whether campaign donations should be used to pay his legal bills.

Trump has appealed to supporters for help. His political operation has been shown to be paying lawyers’ bills. Amid Trump’s takeover of the Republican National Committee, achieved by installing his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair, attempts have been made to stop it contributing to his legal costs.

Trump has been widely criticised for failing to mount many campaign events. On Thursday, seeking to boost his hardline law-and-order message, he will attend a wake for a New York police officer killed in the line of duty.

Announcing its event with Obama and Clinton, the Biden campaign sought to emphasise the contrast between the president’s strong fundraising and Trump’s struggles.

“In contrast to Trump’s cash-strapped campaign,” a statement said, “tonight alone Team Biden-Harris will raise $5m more than the Trump campaign raised in all of February; nearly double what the Trump campaign raised in all of January; more than what the Trump campaign raised in December and January combined; more than double what the RNC has cash on hand – and more than the RNC has raised all year; nearly 60% of what the Trump campaign has cash on hand.”