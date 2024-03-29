Biden Campaign to Rake In $25 Million at Star-Studded Fundraiser

The Daily Beast

CNNA lifelong Republican voter who cast his ballot for Donald Trump in 2016 now views things quite differently, admitting to CNN on Wednesday night that Hillary Clinton was “absolutely right” about her opponent in that year’s election.Texas Trey said on Laura Coates Live that his choice back then “wasn’t so much a vote in support of” Trump, but rather against the former secretary of state, who “didn’t have anything to offer that necessarily appealed to me.”When asked if the events of the past ei